Greensburg chef earns grill master title with LongHorn Steakhouse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brandon Magyor began cooking at age 14 and, with 17 years of restaurant experience, now holds the title of regional champion of his LongHorn Steakhouse employer's Steak Master Series.

According to a news release, the Greensburg resident, who is a grill master at the Hempfield restaurant, is one of 57 team members from across the country to achieve the distinction from among more than 5,000 competitors.

“At LongHorn, our grilling expertise stands as a testament to the quality and care we put into our steaks. Brandon is one of our top grill masters who proved that they're the best of the best and bring their passion for serving expertly grilled steaks into the restaurant every day,” Thomas Hall, executive vice president of operations, says in the release.

Magyor, who has worked with LongHorn for six years, says his favorite part of the job is the atmosphere and the growth opportunities at the restaurant. He hopes to one day become a LongHorn executive chef.

The third annual Steak Master Series , with cash prizes totaling more than $200,000, begins at the restaurant level as chefs demonstrate their grill craftsmanship. Competitors from 500 restaurants moved on to the regional round.

Magyor will soon “grill off” at the semi-final rounds, with a chance to compete among seven top contenders in the June 28 finals at LongHorn's Orlando, Fla. headquarters, the release states.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.