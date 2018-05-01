Ford City kicks off new season of The Food Truck Experience
Updated 5 hours ago
It's gourmet food truck mania on the first Friday of each month beginning in May in Ford City.
The Food Truck Experience returns this season, says organizer Michael Greenlee, with more than 30-40 gourmet food trucks and food vendors taking over the Fourth Avenue Memorial Park area at 4 p.m. on May 4.
“This was so well received last year,” says Greenlee, Ford City chief of police. “It's food, food and more food. We started this last year as a community event to show off Ford City and we wanted something that would draw people into town.”
It worked.
Greenlee says foodies visit Ford City from all over the Pittsburgh region, enjoying a mixed event offering a farmer's market, DJ entertainment, free inflatable fun for kids, and of course, food.
From Mexican to Asian, Italian to Cajun and American to European cuisine, any food craving is likely to be satisfied.
Food truck entree prices range from $7-11, says Greenlee.
“We are recommending this year that our food truck vendors offer a $5 ‘sampling' type food item for those attending that like to try a variety of foods,” Greenlee says.
Most of the food trucks sell out, says Amy Aguirre, co-owner of L.A. Taco truck, based in Kittanning.
“About 2,000 people show up. People love the event and the whole community comes out and they are sad when it ends,” Aguirre says.
New this year, enjoy a cold brew from the nearby and newly opened Spigot Brewing, a family-run microbrewery on Fourth Avenue.
Studecakers Cupcakes sells out (more than 1,000) of its gourmet cupcakes every Friday, says owner and Ford Cliff resident Amanda Dingey.
“Being a hometown Ford City girl, this event offers a fantastic food and fun family time,” Dingey says. “The music is always top notch and the people come from everywhere to crowd the streets. There is no one there in a bad mood — well until I run out of my customer favorites, such as wedding cake and anything peanut butter.”
On opening day, Studecakers will offer a Star Wars-themed cupcake as part of a nationwide “May the Fourth Be With You.”
“We be giving away goodies for the best Star Wars costumes,” Greenlee says. “Impress us with your Star Wars costumes.”
“I will have cupcakes in honor of Cinco de Mayo and the upcoming Kentucky Derby too,” she says.
Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.
Food trucks and foodies scheduled:
LA Taco
Cousins Maine Lobster
PGH Halal
Kettle Korn
Funky Monkey
Kona Ice
Michele's Mobile Munchies
Loves Concessions
PGH PO Boy
Hoshi Food Truck
Fantastic Food
BRGR
Tango Food Truck
Smokin Jim's BBQ
India on Wheels
Healthalicious
Spigot Brewery
Girls Lunch Box
Cody's Cabana
Curly Tail Coffee
Harper's Grill
Crotallo's
J & J Smokehouse
Vagabond Tacos
Oh My Grill
Ford City Renaissance
Tony's Fry Shack
Donnie B's
Fat Cat Subs
Kaczors Pasta
Miss Meatball
Funnel Cake Men
Steer and Wheel
All Sugared Up
Vic and Nicalena's Wood Fired Pizza