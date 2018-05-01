Ford City kicks off new season of The Food Truck Experience

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Fourth Avenue Memorial Park and 300 block of Ninth Street in Ford City

When: 4 p.m. kickoff May 4 (food sold from 5 p.m. until sellout around 8 p.m.) runs through Oct. 5

It's gourmet food truck mania on the first Friday of each month beginning in May in Ford City.

The Food Truck Experience returns this season, says organizer Michael Greenlee, with more than 30-40 gourmet food trucks and food vendors taking over the Fourth Avenue Memorial Park area at 4 p.m. on May 4.

“This was so well received last year,” says Greenlee, Ford City chief of police. “It's food, food and more food. We started this last year as a community event to show off Ford City and we wanted something that would draw people into town.”

It worked.

Greenlee says foodies visit Ford City from all over the Pittsburgh region, enjoying a mixed event offering a farmer's market, DJ entertainment, free inflatable fun for kids, and of course, food.

From Mexican to Asian, Italian to Cajun and American to European cuisine, any food craving is likely to be satisfied.

Food truck entree prices range from $7-11, says Greenlee.

“We are recommending this year that our food truck vendors offer a $5 ‘sampling' type food item for those attending that like to try a variety of foods,” Greenlee says.

Most of the food trucks sell out, says Amy Aguirre, co-owner of L.A. Taco truck, based in Kittanning.

“About 2,000 people show up. People love the event and the whole community comes out and they are sad when it ends,” Aguirre says.

New this year, enjoy a cold brew from the nearby and newly opened Spigot Brewing, a family-run microbrewery on Fourth Avenue.

Studecakers Cupcakes sells out (more than 1,000) of its gourmet cupcakes every Friday, says owner and Ford Cliff resident Amanda Dingey.

“Being a hometown Ford City girl, this event offers a fantastic food and fun family time,” Dingey says. “The music is always top notch and the people come from everywhere to crowd the streets. There is no one there in a bad mood — well until I run out of my customer favorites, such as wedding cake and anything peanut butter.”

On opening day, Studecakers will offer a Star Wars-themed cupcake as part of a nationwide “May the Fourth Be With You.”

“We be giving away goodies for the best Star Wars costumes,” Greenlee says. “Impress us with your Star Wars costumes.”

“I will have cupcakes in honor of Cinco de Mayo and the upcoming Kentucky Derby too,” she says.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Food trucks and foodies scheduled:

LA Taco

Cousins Maine Lobster

PGH Halal

Kettle Korn

Funky Monkey

Kona Ice

Michele's Mobile Munchies

Loves Concessions

PGH PO Boy

Hoshi Food Truck

Fantastic Food

BRGR

Tango Food Truck

Smokin Jim's BBQ

India on Wheels

Healthalicious

Spigot Brewery

Girls Lunch Box

Cody's Cabana

Curly Tail Coffee

Harper's Grill

Crotallo's

J & J Smokehouse

Vagabond Tacos

Oh My Grill

Ford City Renaissance

Tony's Fry Shack

Donnie B's

Fat Cat Subs

Kaczors Pasta

Miss Meatball

Funnel Cake Men

Steer and Wheel

All Sugared Up

Vic and Nicalena's Wood Fired Pizza