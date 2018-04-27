'Beet' up your happy hour

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People looking for a healthy twist, and pretty color, for the spring and summer seasons' mocktails and cocktails might consider the simple garden variety beet.

In recent years, beets have joined a group of "super foods" promoted for their health benefits .

Beetology , which sells several varieties of organic, cold-pressed beet juice, offers several recipes to enjoy mocktails - replace the alcohol with seltzer or sparkling cider - and cocktails.

Beetology is produced by Kayco , a kosher food product manufacturer and distributor.

"Beets are the new pomegranate. Chefs, foodies, health-conscious folks, and even athletes have been tapping into the versatile beet in creative new ways," said Charles Herzog, vice president of new business development at Kayco, in a news release.

Some sample drink recipes Beetology suggests include:

Beetology Zinger

3 oz. Beetology Beet + lemon + ginger

1.5 oz. gin

Candied ginger and lemon peel garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Beetology and gin. Shake until chilled, strain and add garnish.

Bourbon Beet-It

3 oz. Beetology Beet + cherry

1.5 oz. bourbon

1 dash bitters

Spiced Cocktail Cherry (recipe below) or your favorite maraschino cherries

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Beetology and bourbon. Shake until chilled, strain and garnish with cocktail cherry.

Cocktail Cherry recipe

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup Beetology Beet + cherry

1 stick cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

Pinch of salt

1 cup bourbon

1 pound stemmed and pitted cherries

In medium saucepan, combine sugar, Beetology, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Bring to a low simmer, stirring until sugar is fully dissolved. Remove from heat and add bourbon, stirring to combine. Add cherries and stir until coated with syrup. Let cool to room temperature and refrigerate before serving.

Berry-Beet-a-rita

3 oz. Beetology beet + berry

2 oz. silver tequila

1/2 oz. lime juice

Fill a cocktail shaker halfway with ice. Add Beetology, lime juice and tequila. Shake vigorously for about 20 seconds, serve in a glass with or without salt.

Beety Bloody Mary

4 oz. Beetology beet + veggie

1/2 tsp. grated horseradish

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 dash (or more) hot sauce

2 oz. vodka

Celery stalks for garnish

In a tall glass, add Beetology, horseradish, Worcestershire and hot sauce, stir to combine. Add ice to fill the glass, vodka and stir. Garnish.

Tropical Beet-a-colada

4 oz. Beetology beet + tropical fruit

2 oz. coconut cream

2 oz. dark rum

2 oz. coconut rum

1 1/2 cups ice

Pineapple slice for garnish

Blend ice, Beetology, coconut cream and rums until smooth. Pour into two glasses and garnish.

Details: Beetology.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.