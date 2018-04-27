Celebrate National Prime Rib Day by firing up the grill
Updated 5 hours ago
Backyard grilling season is getting underway and National Prime Rib Day is an opportunity to consider takling something larger than burgers and dogs.
Prime rib, also known as a standing rib roast, is a cut of beef from the primal rib. This tender section is where rib eye steaks are cut from.
It's #NationalPrimeRibDay do you know where prime rib comes from? pic.twitter.com/EcIxTcz82d— Meat Buyers Guide (@MeatBuyersGuide) April 27, 2018
Most prime rib recipes are rather simple in that they require just seasoning and cooking the meat. The variety of charcoal grills can make timing challenging so here are some tips from the experts.
National grill manufacturer Weber offers this video lesson for cooking prime rib over charcoal.
Get ready to #fireupyourgrill for this super simple but outrageously delicious #charcoal #grilled #primerib ! Get the #recipe : https://t.co/FI4D9BHJn4 . pic.twitter.com/tsqoWY2Hcc— Weber Grills (@WeberGrills) April 23, 2018
Not to be outdone, Kingsford charcoal offers their own expert method for preparing prime rib.
Happy #NationalPrimeRibDay !Did you you know Prime rib is called a 'standing' roast? This is because of the way you cook it. Hope everyone gets to enjoy some of this roast today! And don't forget to tag us in your prime rib photos! pic.twitter.com/ivW6HABkQ9— Culinary Federation (@culinaryfed) April 27, 2018