Food & Drink

Celebrate National Prime Rib Day by firing up the grill

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Friday, April 27, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Prime Rib Roast with Salsa Verde
Submitted
Prime Rib Roast with Salsa Verde

Updated 5 hours ago

Backyard grilling season is getting underway and National Prime Rib Day is an opportunity to consider takling something larger than burgers and dogs.

Prime rib, also known as a standing rib roast, is a cut of beef from the primal rib. This tender section is where rib eye steaks are cut from.

Most prime rib recipes are rather simple in that they require just seasoning and cooking the meat. The variety of charcoal grills can make timing challenging so here are some tips from the experts.

National grill manufacturer Weber offers this video lesson for cooking prime rib over charcoal.

Not to be outdone, Kingsford charcoal offers their own expert method for preparing prime rib.

click me