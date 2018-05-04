Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Shake up the perfect margarita to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 4, 2018, 8:18 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Cinco de Mayo (Spanish for “Fifth of May”), also called Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, is a holiday celebrated in parts of Mexico and the United States to honor a military victory in 1862 over the French forces of Napoleon III, according to britannica.com.

Let's be real for a minute, it's mostly just a day to indulge in margaritas — that refreshing, tart cocktail featuring tequila — worm optional.

Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, shares his recipe for the classic, shaken margarita.

Margarita

In an ice filled shaker, combine:

1 12 oz. Don Julio tequilla

1 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. lemon juice

12 oz. simple syrup

Shake and pour into glass, garnish with lime.

Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, adds a shot of tequila while making their Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, explains how to make a Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018. Madero features a dozen different margaritas, ranging from fresh fruit infused, to a spicy margarita with chipotle chili sauce.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, explains how to make their Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018. Madero features a dozen different margaritas, ranging from fresh fruit infused, to a spicy margarita with chipotle chili sauce.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, explains how to make their Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018. Madero features a dozen different margaritas, ranging from fresh fruit infused, to a spicy margarita with chipotle chili sauce.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, adds 1 oz. each of freshly squeezed lemon and lime juice, while making their Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, adds .5 oz. of simple syrup, while making their Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, shakes the beverage for around 20 seconds, while making their Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, pours the drink into a salt rimmed glass, while making their Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018. Madero features a dozen different margaritas, ranging from fresh fruit infused, to a spicy margarita with chipotle chili sauce. For their traditional margarita: in an ice filled shaker, combine: 1.5 oz Don Julio tequilla 1oz Cointreau 1oz lime juice 1oz lemon juice .5 oz simple syrup Shake, and pour into glass, garnish with lime.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, pours the drink into a salt rimmed glass, while making their Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jorge Broche, manager of Madero Cantina in Murrysville, explains how to make their Don Julio margarita, on Monday, April 30, 2018. Madero features a dozen different margaritas, ranging from fresh fruit infused, to a spicy margarita with chipotle chili sauce.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
