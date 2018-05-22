Eat the Butter: Fox Chapel author advocates 'getting back to real food'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel author and mom of four Jennifer Calihan breaks one of the main mealtime rules that many of today's home cooks were taught to follow as kids: Don't play with your food.

Playing with food — or at least with the recipes — is the main idea behind Calihan's first cookbook, “Dinner Plans: Easy Vintage Meals,” a self-published one she introduced at the recent Farm to Table Conference at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The cookbook's third-cut pages outline meal plans representing what the author calls “the vintage A-B-C plate.” One page contains three separate recipe categories: for example, chicken (Adequate Protein), asparagus stalks (Bright Veggies) and roasted carrots (Careful Carbs).

Tired of chicken? Flip that third of the page and find alternative recipes for Pork Chops with Sour Cream and Apple, Lamb Kebabs with Tzatziki, Grilled Swordfish or Pan-fried Scallops with Butter and Wine.

Can't stand asparagus? No worries; do the same flips with that section and find other recipes for Sweet Potato Fries, Cauliflower Mash, Toasted Parsnips, English Peas and more.

Don't like carrots? Flip and substitute Cabbage Wedges with Olive Oil and Herbs, Rainbow Swiss Chard with Parmesan, Braised Collards with Bacon — and on and on.

The recipes are minus standard ingredient measurements. Instead, Calihan prefers to recommend her own general terms, such as adding “lotsa salt and pepper,” “a schmear of crème fraiche” or “a sprinkle of cinnamon.” At the bottom of every single three-section recipe page, she gives permission to “When in doubt, add butter and/or salt.”

Back to basics

Her fun approach to preparing meals is part of a philosophy she advocates for “getting back to real food.” She believes, as a nation, we've become too dependent on ultra-processed food products made from ingredients like flour, sugar and refined vegetable oils that many experts believe contribute to chronic diseases.

She says the problem started in the late 1970s, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommended eating low-fat and fat-free diets — and rates of diabetes and obesity began to soar.

A nonprofit she founded, Eat the Butter, is dedicated to helping mothers and others return to full-fat food. Eat the Butter advocates for “vintage eating” simple, everyday dishes made from whole, unprocessed ingredients.

“Whole foods — like the food growing or grazing in local fields — are what our bodies are designed to eat,” she says. “Getting back to real food not only keeps us healthy, it keeps more of our food dollars with local farmers rather than out-of-state food processors, which is good for Pennsylvania.”

Casual cooking

Her co-author, Adele Hite, is a registered dietitian from North Carolina who shares her views and her simple approach to cooking.

“Adele and I felt that recipes often make cooking more complicated than it needs to be. We wanted to get back to the no-fuss approach that our grandmothers used,” Calihan says.

They also though their cookbook's casual format might be a fun way to create new variations on favorite meals — and maybe even to get other family members involved in meal planning.

“Plus, we thought it might make some of the less-than-popular veggies — like celery root — get some attention,” she says. “If we can make our readers smile while they are chopping, why not?”

A handful of regional bookstores currently carry the book, including Dovecote, Rosebud's and Towne Drug in Aspinwall; Apropos in Duncan Manor Shopping Center; So Me Artisan Wares in Hartwood Towne Center, and Gather in Sewickley.

It's also available on Amazon and at eatthebutter.org.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.