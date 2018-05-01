Celebrate mom with one of these wines sure to please

To celebrate Mother's Day on May 13, serve wines reflecting Mom's diverse, distinctive traits. If you're fortunate enough to have the opportunity to celebrate with her in person, then drink to her good health. If you cannot be with her, then raise a glass or two in her honor and think of her with good cheer. Either way, make a fun, fitting tribute to the “old girl.” Try:

• Start with a sparkling wine. It will recall when Mom's bubbly optimism encouraged you to confront challenges and keep your chin up. Try the N.V. Renaixença, Cava Brut, Spain (Luxury: 78617; Chairman's Selection On Sale: $12.99). This dry, deliciously crisp white comes from Catalonia's exotic, native grape varieties of Xarel.Io, Macabeo and Parellada. Frothy, fine bubbles unfold quince and lime aromas leading to citrus and peach flavors in the glass. Highly Recommended.

• Next go with an eye-pleasing, gorgeous pink rosé which calls to mind Mom's beauty both inside and out. Try the 2017 Laurence Féraud, Pink Pégau Rosé, Vin de France, France (Luxury 73912; $15.99).

This fruity, yet dry rosé comes from France's southern Rhône Valley where female winemaker Laurence Féraud works in a male dominated winegrowing region. Her rather atypical blend of Cinsault grapes with Grenache and Carignan offers a deep, salmon pink color with delightful floral and red fruit aromas. Ripe, fresh red fruit flavors led to a bone dry, yet luscious finish. Highly Recommended.

• Next serve a well-balanced, white wine blend with a hint of fruity sweetness. The wine will recall Mom's knack for using sweet charm to coax all the family's competing voices to sing together harmoniously as one, at least perhaps on happy occasions.

Try the 2016 Domaine Marcel Deiss, Alsace Blanc, Alsace, France (Luxury 74558; $23.99). The wine comes from a dizzying mélange of Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Pinot Beurot, Pinot Noir, Sylvaner, Muscat d'Alsace (both white and red-skinned), Muscat à Petit Grain, Riesling, Gewurztraminer, Traminer, Chasselas and Chasselas Rose. The talented Mathieu Deiss and his father Jean-Michel use organic and biodynamic methods to grow the fruit in clay and limestone soils around the family home in the village of Bergheim. The wine unfolds ripe pear and peach aromas with floral and brown spice notes. A streak of lively, fresh acidity makes it all work beautifully through the fruity, but dry finish. Highly Recommended.

• Finally serve a full-bodied, intensely fruity red wine. It reflects Mom's passionate commitment and dogged determination to push you forward while having your back when you needed it most.

Try the 2015 Domaine Petroni, Corse Rouge, Corsica, France (Luxury 73885; $13.99). It comes primarily from Nielluccio—a native Corsican grape resembling Italian Sangiovese—blended with Syrah and Grenache. Delicious dark fruit balances beautifully with firm yet silky tannins and uplifting freshness. Pair it with grilled lamb chops. Highly Recommended.

Dave DeSimone is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.