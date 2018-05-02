Waterfront restaurants offer patrons post-dinner carriage rides
Updated 15 minutes ago
Dinner and a movie is one option at The Waterfront in Pittsburgh's Homestead neighborhood.
Beginning in May, on the third Tuesday of the month through September, dinner and a horse-drawn carriage ride will be another form of available entertainment.
According to a news release, free rides will be available through the town center to admire the open air center's shops, lights and flowers, to patrons spending a minimum of $25 at participating restaurants.
Guests will be given same-day vouchers for the rides from 6 to 9 p.m. May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21 and Sept. 21, according to the release.
Participating restaurants include Bar Louie, Bravo, Burgatory, Jimmy John's, Mitchell's, Panera Bread, PF Chang's, Primanti Bros., Rock Bottom and Yokoso, the release states.
Details: waterfrontpgh.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.