Food & Drink

Oakmont Carnegie Library lifts quiet hours for fundraising extravaganza

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, April 30, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Taste of Two Towns returns to the Oakmont Carnegie Library for a food, music, and fun fundraiser on May 20.
Facebook/Oakmontcarnegielibrary
Oakmont Carnegie Library will again hold a “Taste of Two Towns” fundraiser featuring sweet and savory bites, drinks, music and raffles from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 20 at the 700 Allegheny River Blvd. facility.

There will be no “shhhh”-ing of patrons for this event, which will transform a place for reading and quiet reflection into a buzzing bistro, according to a news release.

Plans include sample dishes from local restaurants, light jazz and classical music from Bonnie Myers Toward and Ray Myers and raffling of baskets donated by local businesses.

Participating eateries include Brr-Kee's Ice Cream, Boulevard Sweet Shoppe, Ephesus Pizza, Gia Visto, Hoffstot's Cafe Monaco, Hulton Liquid Works, Mechanic Coffee Co., Mighty Oak Barrel, Oakmont Bakery, Oakmont Barbecue, Oakmont Deli, Oakmont Elks Lodge, Oakmont Olive Oil Co., Pittsburgh Thai, Rivertowne Inn, Veltere's, What's Cookin at Casey's and Zen, according to the release.

A $60 donation includes food, drinks (wine, beer, soda and water) and entertainment; $40 of the ticket price is tax deductible, the release states.

The event is for adults only and all proceeds benefit the library.

Details: 412-828-9532 or oakmontlibrary.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

