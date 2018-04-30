Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food & Drink

Pittsburgh's Puzzle Pax part of GMA 'Deals and Steals'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, April 30, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Craft beer lifestyle goods producer Puzzle Pax in Lawrenceville was among the small businesses showcased on a 'Good Morning America' segment of 'Deals and Steals' featuring Pittsburgh-made products.
Craft beer lifestyle goods company Puzzle Pax, owned and operated by Navy veteran Gio Attisano, was among several Pittsburgh area small businesses in a Monday "Deals and Steals" segment of "Good Morning America."

Assembled without tools, the Puzzle Pax is a wooden six-pack carrier, built with locally sourced wood as a replacement for typically flimsy cardboard carriers, according to the company's website.

The carriers can be customized, and also can be used grill or condiment caddies. They also make great remote holders, the website notes.

The ABC morning news program often includes a "Deals and Steals" episode with Tory Johnson, and the April 30 show includes Puzzle Pax as part of a salute to Small Business Week, which runs through May 5.

"We were very excited to be contacted by 'Good Morning America' as a representative of small business in Pittsburgh. We are a small, grass roots company that is trying to add some sustainability, functionality, and fun to the world of craft beer. As a veteran, it was also important to me to be able to showcase a veteran-owned small business, and this was a perfect opportunity to do so," Attisano says in a news release.

Flagship product the Puzzle Pax launched the company in 2014, which now includes mahogany wood bottle openers and apparel, according to its website.

"Our products are all designed and made right here in Pittsburgh. All wood used is locally sourced and follows the (Lacey) Act, meaning all wood and wood veneer used in our production is ethically and legally cut and sourced. We are also working with a nonprofit organization called One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every product sold from the GMA deal," Attisano adds in the release.

Details: puzzlepaxusa.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

