Slide on in for tasty treats at Sandcastle

Get ready to slide away the day at Sandcastle waterpark in Homestead which opens the weekends of May 26-28 and June 2-3 and daily starting June 9.

The park opened in 1989, transforming an old railroad yard that serviced the U.S. Steel Homestead Works mill into a water park along the Monongahela River.

This water-filled location offers 15 slides, the Mon Tsunami Wave Pool, scenic Mushroom Pool, the relaxing lazy river and two children's areas – all located on a boardwalk that can make you feel like you are on vacation.

In between all that sliding, you will want to stop for a bite to eat. New this year is the Dog House, which will offer the "Coney," "Chicago" and "New York" gourmet wieners topped with items such as sauerkraut, chili and cheese. Also for the first time, enjoy a potato twister – a potato twisted up a stick and fried. Adults can indulge in a frozen sangria at the bar on the boardwalk.

Uncle Tony's Pizza sells it by the slice — plain or pepperoni — or guests can buy a whole pizza if they are really hungry. Sharky's Snack Shack is the place for soft pretzels, breadsticks, corn dogs, mini donuts and Icees.

There are several ice cream spots, including one featuring Breyers Ice Cream in 10 flavors, as well as soft serve and milkshakes. There's also Dippin'Dots, in options such as kettle corn and birthday cake.

Sandcastle offers hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken strips at the All American-Grille and is available for catering celebrations at the nearby Riverplex.

An all-season dining pass is $64.99 which includes one combo meal each visit (with purchase of a season pass which start at $59.99.) Drinks not included. Daily admission is $35.99.

Details: 412-462-6666 or sandcastlewaterpark.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Spring time at Sandcastle! pic.twitter.com/8CVD6jXMfB — Sandcastle Waterpark (@Sandcastlepgh) April 30, 2018

