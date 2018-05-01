Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Annual wine festival returns to Pittsburgh for 16th year

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Annual festival to fete wine from around the world set for May 5 at Heinz Field.

Chardonnay to champagne, red, white or blush, sweet, dry or somewhere in between, wine aficionados likely will find something to their liking at Saturday's 16th annual Pittsburgh Wine Festival .

Held at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Shore, the May 5 festival kicks off with VIP tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. and grand tasting continuing from 7 to 9 p.m., and will feature over 500 wines from around the globe, along with food tastings.

VIP tickets are $250; grand tasting, $125.

Details: 412-281-2681 or pittsburghwinefestival.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

