Sugar Spell Scoops serves it up cold, creamy and vegan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Don't imagine dairy-free and vegan desserts translate into a plate of unidentifiable green mush.

Not if they come in flavors including salted caramel, blue moon or cookie dough.

And not if they come from Sugar Spell Scoops .

The ice cream that has been showing up at various recent Pittsburgh events soon will be available for purchase in a storefront location.

Owner Amanda Burk, vegan for about 10 years, she says, plans to open her site at 1014 N. Canal St., Sharpsburg, by June 2.

She plans to sell ice cream, novelty treats and cakes, made from cashew milk, with a combination of agave and organic sugar sweetening.

Drinks, sundaes and, in the winter, soups, may soon join the menu, Burk says.

Customers can get their treats to go, or enjoy the store's indoor and outdoor seating.

Pennsylvania's first all-vegan ice cream company, Sugar Spell Scoops began selling ice cream pints last year at Naturally Soergel's in Wexford, Burk says.

Currently renting commissary kitchen space, Burk looks forward to opening her own site.

After becoming vegan, Burk wanted to enjoy the same foods, but not in animal-based form, she says.

She has worked in the food industry for several years, and attended a plant-based culinary school.

“This ice cream thing has been in the back of my mind forever. Pittsburgh needs more vegan options,” she says.

Details: sugarspellscoops.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.