'Pour at the Park' to feature 15 local brewers at South Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Parks Foundation will present “Pour at the Park,” featuring 15 local craft brewers and a selection of entrees from local restaurants, from 5:30 pm. to 8:30 p.m. May 11 at South Park, the museum building at the fairgrounds, 1888 Brownsville Road.

“Pour at the Park” is a fundraiser for the Allegheny County Parks Foundation, which supports the preservation and renovation of the nine county parks.

Advance tickets are available via the Foundation's website and are $55 and less.

The event will feature outdoor spring scenery, a wide selection of craft beers and tasty bites along with live music in a family-friendly environment.

A 50/50 raffle and prize pickets are cash only.

The first 400 tickets will include a stainless steel commemorative “Pour at the Park” tasting cup.

Brewers include: Spoonwood Brewing, Threadbare Cider, Mindful Brewing Company, Three Rivers Underground Brewers, Rivertowne Brewing, Hop Farm Brewing Company, A Few Bad Apples, Country Hammer Moonshine, Faber Easy Drinking Liquors, Single Prop Run, Wigle Whiskey, Jack's Hard Cider, Grist House , East End Brewing, Penn Brewery

Food provided by: Pure Grub, Black Radish Kitchen, City Fresh Pasta, Crafthouse Stage & Grill, Two Ugly Mugs Gourmet Salsa & Hot Sauce, Vilka Bistor, he South Park Clubhouse, Popsburgh, Snakeguy's Pepper, the Woods Cafe and Bikes, and the Porch at Siena.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.