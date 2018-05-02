Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

'Pour at the Park' to feature 15 local brewers at South Park

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 9:39 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Allegheny County Parks Foundation will present “Pour at the Park,” featuring 15 local craft brewers and a selection of entrees from local restaurants, from 5:30 pm. to 8:30 p.m. May 11 at South Park, the museum building at the fairgrounds, 1888 Brownsville Road.

“Pour at the Park” is a fundraiser for the Allegheny County Parks Foundation, which supports the preservation and renovation of the nine county parks.

Advance tickets are available via the Foundation's website and are $55 and less.

The event will feature outdoor spring scenery, a wide selection of craft beers and tasty bites along with live music in a family-friendly environment.

A 50/50 raffle and prize pickets are cash only.

The first 400 tickets will include a stainless steel commemorative “Pour at the Park” tasting cup.

Brewers include: Spoonwood Brewing, Threadbare Cider, Mindful Brewing Company, Three Rivers Underground Brewers, Rivertowne Brewing, Hop Farm Brewing Company, A Few Bad Apples, Country Hammer Moonshine, Faber Easy Drinking Liquors, Single Prop Run, Wigle Whiskey, Jack's Hard Cider, Grist House , East End Brewing, Penn Brewery

Food provided by: Pure Grub, Black Radish Kitchen, City Fresh Pasta, Crafthouse Stage & Grill, Two Ugly Mugs Gourmet Salsa & Hot Sauce, Vilka Bistor, he South Park Clubhouse, Popsburgh, Snakeguy's Pepper, the Woods Cafe and Bikes, and the Porch at Siena.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

