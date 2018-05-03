What day is it? It's Rita's National Italian Ice Day!

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What day is it? It's National Italian Ice Day!

Rita's Italian Ice has declared May 3 to be National Italian Ice Day to honor and celebrate the signature treat that the company has built its brand on.

May 4 is National Candied Orange Peel Day, May 5 is National Enchilada Day and May 6 is National Crepe Suzette Day, so why not?

National Italian Ice Day is officially a thing, and it's happening at all Rita's locations tomorrow! Stop by and celebrate with us by creating your own Italian masterpiece! We may feature your creation at our stores, and you could win free ice for a year! https://t.co/w5EiYpXtGa pic.twitter.com/uBI3QiHX1l — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) May 2, 2018

"We're creating National Italian Ice Day as the perfect way to celebrate the treat that has made Rita's who we are today," said President and CEO Linda Chadwick in a release. "We want to give Rita's fans and Italian ice lovers alike a dedicated opportunity to celebrate the frozen treat we all love."

To make the holiday official, Rita's is hosting a "Masterscoop" contest on Facebook. Just visit your local Rita's and create your own Italian ice masterpiece and then share the photos on social media.

I could really use some Rita's Italian ice in my life right about now — Meghan Berrelez ❤ (@MissMeghan27) May 2, 2018

There are plenty of area stores for Western Pennyslvanians to get in on the fun: Eastgate Shopping Center in Greensburg; and Pittsburgh-area locations in Bethel Park, Cranberry, McKees Rocks, Oakland, Penn Hills, Fox Chapel, Castle Shannon, Curry Hollow, Scott, Glenwood, Squirrel Hill, West Mifflin, Wexford and White Oak.

Did we miss any?

I recently realized that all of the Rita's Italian Ice shops that I live close to closed while I was on my mission and I'm dead inside until further notice — Spring Fling Queen (@madelynove) April 28, 2018

The winning creation will be featured on Rita's menu on National Italian Ice Day in 2019. Fans' comments on contest postings also will be accepted as entries.

For official rules, visit ritasice.com/masterscoop.

Sorry, kids — you must be 18 or older to enter.

Rita's Italian Ice first opened its doors in Bensalem, Bucks County, in 1984 and now has more than 600 locations worldwide. Its Italian ice is made daily with real fruit.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.