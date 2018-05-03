Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

What day is it? It's Rita's National Italian Ice Day!

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 9:48 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

What day is it? It's National Italian Ice Day!

Rita's Italian Ice has declared May 3 to be National Italian Ice Day to honor and celebrate the signature treat that the company has built its brand on.

May 4 is National Candied Orange Peel Day, May 5 is National Enchilada Day and May 6 is National Crepe Suzette Day, so why not?

"We're creating National Italian Ice Day as the perfect way to celebrate the treat that has made Rita's who we are today," said President and CEO Linda Chadwick in a release. "We want to give Rita's fans and Italian ice lovers alike a dedicated opportunity to celebrate the frozen treat we all love."

To make the holiday official, Rita's is hosting a "Masterscoop" contest on Facebook. Just visit your local Rita's and create your own Italian ice masterpiece and then share the photos on social media.

There are plenty of area stores for Western Pennyslvanians to get in on the fun: Eastgate Shopping Center in Greensburg; and Pittsburgh-area locations in Bethel Park, Cranberry, McKees Rocks, Oakland, Penn Hills, Fox Chapel, Castle Shannon, Curry Hollow, Scott, Glenwood, Squirrel Hill, West Mifflin, Wexford and White Oak.

Did we miss any?

The winning creation will be featured on Rita's menu on National Italian Ice Day in 2019. Fans' comments on contest postings also will be accepted as entries.

For official rules, visit ritasice.com/masterscoop.

Sorry, kids — you must be 18 or older to enter.

Rita's Italian Ice first opened its doors in Bensalem, Bucks County, in 1984 and now has more than 600 locations worldwide. Its Italian ice is made daily with real fruit.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

