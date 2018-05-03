Stanton's Daily Grind brewing coffee, sharing history in New Stanton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New coffee shop Stanton's Daily Grind will open for business at 7 a.m. Saturday at 814 Route 119 north, Suite 100, adjacent to Hepler's Hardware in New Stanton, followed at 10:30 a.m. by a brief ceremony.

Freshly made coffee made with roasted La Prima beans, teas and a selection of light fare will be complemented by local honey, maple syrup, and Stanton Milling's flour products, a news release states.

A summer menu will offer patrons iced coffees, iced teas and blended fruit beverages, the release adds.

Stanton Milling, today a division of Hepler's Town & Country Enterprises, Inc., has roots dating back more than 165 years. According to the release, Israel Painter purchased the mill property on Sewickley Creek in 1851, where he built a five-story brick and stone mill in 1853.

The Hepler family acquired the current recipes, dating to circa 1990 and owners James F. Stanton & Sons, following purchase in 1947.

Described as part coffee shop, part museum, the building's interior decor includes historic images of the mill building, along with mill artifacts including rustic scoops and carts, pulley wheels, and the building's 1853 date stone, complemented by table tops made of reclaimed Pennsylvania barn wood, the release states.

Customers may browse a rack of local tourism brochures and enjoy free wifi. A selection of newspapers, magazines and books will be available as well.

Beginning May 7, hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Details: 724-635-3952 or StantonDailyGrind.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.