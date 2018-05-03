Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Stanton's Daily Grind brewing coffee, sharing history in New Stanton

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
New coffee shop Stanton's Daily Grind will open along Route 119 north, New Stanton, on May 5.
Courtesy of Stanton's Daily Grind
New coffee shop Stanton's Daily Grind will open along Route 119 north, New Stanton, on May 5.
The logo chosen for the new coffee shop along Route 119 north, Stanton's Daily Grind.
Courtesy of Stanton Daily Grind
The logo chosen for the new coffee shop along Route 119 north, Stanton's Daily Grind.
Above is the oldest known photo of the former Stanton Mill (aka Painterville Roller Mill), circa 1882-1892.
Courtesy of Baltzer Meyer Historical Society
Above is the oldest known photo of the former Stanton Mill (aka Painterville Roller Mill), circa 1882-1892.
Postcard of the historic Garden Center Restaurant (circa 1965), from the archives of the Hepler family.
Courtesy of Stanton's Daily Grind
Postcard of the historic Garden Center Restaurant (circa 1965), from the archives of the Hepler family.

Updated 3 hours ago

New coffee shop Stanton's Daily Grind will open for business at 7 a.m. Saturday at 814 Route 119 north, Suite 100, adjacent to Hepler's Hardware in New Stanton, followed at 10:30 a.m. by a brief ceremony.

Freshly made coffee made with roasted La Prima beans, teas and a selection of light fare will be complemented by local honey, maple syrup, and Stanton Milling's flour products, a news release states.

A summer menu will offer patrons iced coffees, iced teas and blended fruit beverages, the release adds.

Stanton Milling, today a division of Hepler's Town & Country Enterprises, Inc., has roots dating back more than 165 years. According to the release, Israel Painter purchased the mill property on Sewickley Creek in 1851, where he built a five-story brick and stone mill in 1853.

The Hepler family acquired the current recipes, dating to circa 1990 and owners James F. Stanton & Sons, following purchase in 1947.

Described as part coffee shop, part museum, the building's interior decor includes historic images of the mill building, along with mill artifacts including rustic scoops and carts, pulley wheels, and the building's 1853 date stone, complemented by table tops made of reclaimed Pennsylvania barn wood, the release states.

Customers may browse a rack of local tourism brochures and enjoy free wifi. A selection of newspapers, magazines and books will be available as well.

Beginning May 7, hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Details: 724-635-3952 or StantonDailyGrind.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me