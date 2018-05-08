Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Small-batch craft beers in Ford City? Yep, thanks to Spigot Brewing

Joyce Hanz | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

There's a new brew pub to wet your whistle in Ford City.

Spigot Brewing, located at 931 Fourth Ave. in the borough's business district, offers fresh locally brewed small-batch crafts beers.

Co-owners Cindy and Doug Grafton of Ford City, both work full-time jobs, but have added small business owners to their resume since opening Spigot last month.

Doug Grafton's brew master hobby of 20-plus years had ramped up — enough to motivate the couple to hunt for the ideal spot for a cozy pub.

They renovated a 1907 historic building that features original 12-foot tall tin ceilings and original shelving.

The taproom welcomes families and well-behaved dogs, Grafton says. “We want this to be a welcoming and warm place.”

Fresh craft beer is made on site by Grafton, fermenting for weeks in a back room.

The beer is the star here, no food is offered, although several restaurants are within easy walking distance and will deliver to Spigot.

“If you happen to drive by the brewery and see the beer flag flying, it means that the taproom is open and the spigots are flowing,” he says.

Pints range from $4-$5.

“We want to keep our prices attainable,” Grafton says.

Choose a $10 flight and sample all six beers: Nova (Amber Ale), Cloud Eleven (Wit), Moxie (Pale Ale), Crux (IPA), Nine 31 (Black Ale) and Cricket Bows (Stout).

The alcohol by volume range for all Spigot beers is from 5.1- 7.4 percent.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Flights are available for $10, choose six 5 oz. pours to sample. Popular pints ($4-5) sold include pale ale, Belgium wheat and amber.
Joyce Hanz
Flights are available for $10, choose six 5 oz. pours to sample. Popular pints ($4-5) sold include pale ale, Belgium wheat and amber.
Co-owners Cindy and Doug Grafton, of Ford City, recently opened Spigot Brewing at 931 Fourth Ave. in Ford City’s business district. The little brewery and taproom currently has limited hours of 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 2-9 p.m. Saturdays, but if you drive by and see the beer flag flying, it means they are open.
Joyce Hanz
Co-owners Cindy and Doug Grafton, of Ford City, recently opened Spigot Brewing at 931 Fourth Ave. in Ford City’s business district. The little brewery and taproom currently has limited hours of 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 2-9 p.m. Saturdays, but if you drive by and see the beer flag flying, it means they are open.
Spigot Brewing customers Carla Densmore of Ford City and Janelle McGaughey of Sarver enjoy craft beers at the newly opened microbrewery at 932 Fourth Ave. in Ford City.
Joyce Hanz
Spigot Brewing customers Carla Densmore of Ford City and Janelle McGaughey of Sarver enjoy craft beers at the newly opened microbrewery at 932 Fourth Ave. in Ford City.
When the flag’s up, the craft beer is flowing at Spigot Brewing. Kids and well-behaved dogs are welcome at this new family owned micro brewery in Ford City’s business district.
Joyce Hanz
When the flag’s up, the craft beer is flowing at Spigot Brewing. Kids and well-behaved dogs are welcome at this new family owned micro brewery in Ford City’s business district.
Flights are available for $10, choose six 5 oz. pours to sample. Popular pints ($4-5) sold include pale ale, Belgium wheat and amber.
Joyce Hanz
Flights are available for $10, choose six 5 oz. pours to sample. Popular pints ($4-5) sold include pale ale, Belgium wheat and amber.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me