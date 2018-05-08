Small-batch craft beers in Ford City? Yep, thanks to Spigot Brewing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's a new brew pub to wet your whistle in Ford City.

Spigot Brewing, located at 931 Fourth Ave. in the borough's business district, offers fresh locally brewed small-batch crafts beers.

Co-owners Cindy and Doug Grafton of Ford City, both work full-time jobs, but have added small business owners to their resume since opening Spigot last month.

Doug Grafton's brew master hobby of 20-plus years had ramped up — enough to motivate the couple to hunt for the ideal spot for a cozy pub.

They renovated a 1907 historic building that features original 12-foot tall tin ceilings and original shelving.

The taproom welcomes families and well-behaved dogs, Grafton says. “We want this to be a welcoming and warm place.”

Fresh craft beer is made on site by Grafton, fermenting for weeks in a back room.

The beer is the star here, no food is offered, although several restaurants are within easy walking distance and will deliver to Spigot.

“If you happen to drive by the brewery and see the beer flag flying, it means that the taproom is open and the spigots are flowing,” he says.

Pints range from $4-$5.

“We want to keep our prices attainable,” Grafton says.

Choose a $10 flight and sample all six beers: Nova (Amber Ale), Cloud Eleven (Wit), Moxie (Pale Ale), Crux (IPA), Nine 31 (Black Ale) and Cricket Bows (Stout).

The alcohol by volume range for all Spigot beers is from 5.1- 7.4 percent.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.