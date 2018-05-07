North Side eateries compete for sandwich making bragging rights

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

John Montagu, also known as the 4th Earl of Sandwich , might be amazed to see how far his invention has come.

From its early days as a portable meal, to a current incarnation often preceded by the word "artisan," the humble sandwich can be served under names including slider, hero, Dagwood, open-face, Reuben.

It can be a satisfying breakfast, lunch or dinner, eaten hot or cold, handheld or, if we're being fancy, daintily consumed with utensils.

From May 17-27, the seventh annual Northside Sandwich Week - "The French Bread Connection" - will feature North Side Pittsburgh eateries participating in a culinary contest.

The week kicks off with the Sandwich Sampler Event from 6 to 9 p.m. May 17 at Pittsburgh's Grand Hall at the Priory, 614 Pressley St.

The contest, produced by the Northside Leadership Conference and presented by Highmark, shows off the sandwich-making skills of 11 North

Side restaurants, bars and delis. Each will offer sandwich specials from May 17-27, according to a news release.

New challengers Badamo's Pizza, Brugge on North, Fig & Ash, Flavors Famous Street Food, Kaffeehaus, and Threadbare Cider and Meadery will square off against 2017 sandwich king Chateau Café & Cakery, 2015 runner-up Legends of the North Shore, and 2012 people's choice award winner Penn Brewery. Also offering up samples will be Huszar and River's Casino.

"It's a quintessential Northside event, equally celebrating classic neighborhood mainstays with our growing roster of great new dining options," Cody Walters, main street manager, Northside Leadership Conference, says in the release.

The May 17 Sandwich Sampler again will feature an outdoor beer garden with specialty craft beers from Penn Brewery and ciders from Threadbare Cider House & Meadery.

Attendees sample special sandwich creations and then vote for the next Northside Sandwich king (or queen), who has the honor of receiving the Northside Sandwich Cup for the next year.

Tickets are $35 and include two adult beverages (or soft drinks) and musical entertainment from The Olga Watkins Band.

A portion of event proceeds benefits ROX Performance Academy , which provides free music lessons and instruments to North Side kids on Saturdays at the Allegheny Elks Lodge.

Details: sandwichweek.pittsburghnorthside.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.