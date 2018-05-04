Chefs take up challenge for Community Liver Alliance
Updated 6 hours ago
Thirteen area chefs will participate in the Community Liver Alliance' s fifth annual “Steel Chef Challenge” on May 20 at the Windham Grand Hotel, 600 Commonwealth Place, Pittsburgh.
Guests will enjoy unique cuisine as the chefs create a menu around a signature ingredient, slicing and dicing their way through a four-course menu each one creates to demonstrate individual style.
Expected to participate are Amanda Dremsek, Capital Grille; Michael Madigan, Vagabond Food Truck; Dean Gress, Bridges at the Wyndham Grand Hotel; Larry Lafonte, Paris 66; Bobby Furar, Rico's; Mark Henry, Chef Mark's Palate; Wyatt Lash, The Commoner; Joe Bucco, Sienna Mercato; Frank Vitale, Cucina Vitale; Josh Ross, Pirata Restaurant; Steve Goda, Arpino Trattoria; Antonio, Senti Restaurant & Wine Bar; and Ed Smith, Ten Penny, according to a news release.
Along with fine food and cocktails, a silent auction is planned, the release states.
Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $250 each and must be reserved by May 15.
Details: 412-501-3252 or communityliveralliance.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.