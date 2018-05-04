Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Chefs take up challenge for Community Liver Alliance

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, May 4, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
The Community Liver Alliance is planning its fifth annual Steel Chef Challenge, scheduled for May 20 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh. Shown above is a photo from last year's event.
Facebook/communityliveralliance
Updated 6 hours ago

Thirteen area chefs will participate in the Community Liver Alliance' s fifth annual “Steel Chef Challenge” on May 20 at the Windham Grand Hotel, 600 Commonwealth Place, Pittsburgh.

Guests will enjoy unique cuisine as the chefs create a menu around a signature ingredient, slicing and dicing their way through a four-course menu each one creates to demonstrate individual style.

Expected to participate are Amanda Dremsek, Capital Grille; Michael Madigan, Vagabond Food Truck; Dean Gress, Bridges at the Wyndham Grand Hotel; Larry Lafonte, Paris 66; Bobby Furar, Rico's; Mark Henry, Chef Mark's Palate; Wyatt Lash, The Commoner; Joe Bucco, Sienna Mercato; Frank Vitale, Cucina Vitale; Josh Ross, Pirata Restaurant; Steve Goda, Arpino Trattoria; Antonio, Senti Restaurant & Wine Bar; and Ed Smith, Ten Penny, according to a news release.

Along with fine food and cocktails, a silent auction is planned, the release states.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $250 each and must be reserved by May 15.

Details: 412-501-3252 or communityliveralliance.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

