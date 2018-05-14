Sarris Candies takes flight, opens airport shop
Updated 9 hours ago
Sarris Candies, the Washington County chocolatier, will soon touch down at Pittsburgh International Airport , with the Allegheny County store set to open on May 22.
In partnership with North American travel retailer the Hudson Group , Sarris Candies will now offer travelers the opportunity to purchase its items at a new retail location.
“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase our products and make it easy for travelers to pick up some chocolates for friends, family, business associates or just some treats while flying,” Bill Sarris, Sarris Candies president, says in a release.
The airport outlet will offer a variety of products currently available exclusively at the Canonsburg store, the release adds.
Details: sarriscandies.com
