Food & Drink

Hip, hip hooray, it's National Shrimp Day!

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Among many seafood fans' favorite starters, the shrimp cocktail.
Shrimp is often the seafood of choice at annual fish fries. Above, Joe Pace, 77, of Ross Township works at the shrimp station during St. Teresa of Avila Parish's 2014 Lenten fish fry.
Randy Jarosz | For the McKnight Journal
Grilled Shrimp with Remoulade Sauce
Bonefish Grill's salute to National Shrimp Day includes a menu of dishes featuring its Bang Bang Shriimp, including these new shrimp tacos.
Submitted
Updated 12 hours ago

As we learn from Bubba Blue in the movie "Forrest Gump," there are many ways to prepare and enjoy shrimp.

"You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it," Bubba tells Gump.

Then there's shrimp kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo, coconut shrimp, shrimp salad, and on and on.

Not exactly news to seafood fans.

What may come as news is that today, May 10, is National Shrimp Day.

Zatarain's is ready with four recipes for your shrimp-centered dinner.

Mouth watering yet?

Need another dinner suggestion, and recipe?

And it's healthy.

If the best thing about dinner is going out, Bonefish Grill, with several Pittsburgh locations, is observing National Shrimp Day with its first menu built around its signature Bang Bang Shrimp.

According to a news release, the Bang Bang Bliss menu features the shrimp in tacos, and topping its wood-grilled fish, wagyu beef burger and grilled steak.

Those dishes will be available at all locations today, the release states.

Consumption will help support the seafood industry.

For those who like to play with their food.

This kitty appears to be a serious shrimp lover.

Go ahead and have some fun. You know you want to play this game.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

