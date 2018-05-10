Hip, hip hooray, it's National Shrimp Day!

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As we learn from Bubba Blue in the movie "Forrest Gump," there are many ways to prepare and enjoy shrimp.

"You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it," Bubba tells Gump.

Then there's shrimp kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo, coconut shrimp, shrimp salad, and on and on.

Not exactly news to seafood fans.

What may come as news is that today, May 10, is National Shrimp Day.

Zatarain's is ready with four recipes for your shrimp-centered dinner.

In honor of #NationalShrimpDay , we've created 4 new recipes just for you – whether you like it sautéed, blackened, boiled or grilled. Which will you try first? https://t.co/0zU3z89Aa2 pic.twitter.com/Ava7noemAL — Zatarain's (@Zatarains) May 8, 2018

Mouth watering yet?

Need another dinner suggestion, and recipe?

It's #NationalShrimpDay so of course we are giving you a recipe with shrimp! Check it out! #CopperChef https://t.co/uweIJmBzOK pic.twitter.com/9AA9LkIpIC — Copper Chef (@copper_chef) May 9, 2018

And it's healthy.

Fun fact: are ⬇️ in calories and ⬆️ in protein. They provide nutrients! Try this recipe in honor of #NationalShrimpDay #RecipeOfTheWeekWednesday pic.twitter.com/TNgzHRUCtf — Spartan Sports Nutrition (@SpartansFuel) May 9, 2018

If the best thing about dinner is going out, Bonefish Grill, with several Pittsburgh locations, is observing National Shrimp Day with its first menu built around its signature Bang Bang Shrimp.

According to a news release, the Bang Bang Bliss menu features the shrimp in tacos, and topping its wood-grilled fish, wagyu beef burger and grilled steak.

Those dishes will be available at all locations today, the release states.

Consumption will help support the seafood industry.

Louisiana's seafood industry provides more than 30,000 jobs and contributes to more than 1 billion total pounds of seafood annually. #NationalShrimpDay pic.twitter.com/Aeaw3xZXLV — LSU (@LSU) May 10, 2018

For those who like to play with their food.

This kitty appears to be a serious shrimp lover.

It's #NationalShrimpDay Make sure the cat gets some... or pay the consequences. pic.twitter.com/P0HswTp7id — Shirley's Galaxy of Cats (@ShirleysGalaxy) May 10, 2018

Go ahead and have some fun. You know you want to play this game.

It's National Shrimp Day, so today's #EdWordPlay with @EddieVolkman is #CrustaceanRock .... Add a crustacean reference into a rock song title. I'll start: 'Prawn In The USA', 'Abacrab', 'Shoot To Krill'. YOUR TURN! — 103.9 The Fox (@RockTheFoxRadio) May 10, 2018

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.