Food & Drink

Wisconsin man eats 30,000th Big Mac hamburger

The Associated Press | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
The McDonald's Big Mac.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A retired Wisconsin prison guard has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac, nearly 46 years after eating his first.

WBAY-TV reports that 64-year-old Don Gorske of Fond du Lac recorded the milestone at a local McDonald's on Friday.

Gorske says he's eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972. He has kept most of the boxes or receipts or has made specific notes in calendars that he's kept.

Guinness World Records has recognized Gorske for the most Big Macs consumed since 2016, when his tally was 28,788.

Michael "Jim" Delligatti, a Uniontown-based McDonald's franchisee, invented the Big Mac in 1967. He died in November 2016 at the age of 98.

While the Big Mac was a hit at Delligatti's 47 restaurants, McDonald's initially resisted adding the bigger burger to its menu, but it went national in 1968. A TV-ad jingle touting the Big Mac's signature combination of "two all-beef patties, 'special sauce,' lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame-seed bun" secured its place in pop culture — and in America's hearts, and stomachs.

Gorske says he's eaten so many because he just loves hamburgers.

He says his cholesterol and blood pressure are normal.

Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report.

