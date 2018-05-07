Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Natrona Bottling Company to uncap Rock with Red Ribbon in Lawrenceville

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, May 7, 2018, 2:36 p.m.
COURTESY NATRONA BOTTLING COMPANY
The Rock with Red Ribbon: A Rockabilly Event will run from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 10 at Spirit Hall in Lawrenceville.

The evening, sponsored by Natrona Bottling Company, Red Ribbon Soda and Vito Gerasole has a 1950s theme and will feature DJ Zombo and DJ Smilo as well as a pinball tournament and hula hoop and limbo contests.

Guests will also play games from that era such as pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey and Magic 8 balls while enjoying a meal from one of the food trucks — Big Dawg's Hotdogs and The Lone Wolf. There will be specialty drinks made with Natrona's sodas and Wigle Whiskey Distillery, Maggie's Farm and Stateside Vodka.

Sweet treats will be served by Millie's Ice Cream and Grandpa Joe's Candy. Steel City Apparel will be selling Pittsburgh-inspired merchandise.

The event benefits Variety of Pittsburgh, a charity for children with disabilities.

Costumes are encouraged.

Tickets are $10.

Details: www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-with-red-ribbon-a-rockabilly-event-tickets-45068395785?aff=es2

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or viaTwitter @Jharrop_Trib.

