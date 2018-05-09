Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Coca-Cola can toasts Big Mac's big 5-0

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Playing 'matchy-match' with food and beverage, Latin American McDonald's and advertising agency DPZ&T are releasing a limited design Coca-Cola can in honor of the Big Mac turning 50.
DPZ&T
The iconic Big Mac turns 50 years old this year, and Coca-Cola says happy birthday with a celebratory drink can design.
Facebook/McDonald's
Updated 20 hours ago

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese ...

You know the drill. It's a recipe synonymous with the Golden Arches, Mickey D's, McDonald's.

And in honor of the Big Mac's recent 50th anniversary — and the companies' long-standing partnership — Coca-Cola has released a drink can paying homage to the popular sandwich.

Latin American agency DPZ&T has designed the limited-edition can with a retro look featuring the Big Mac's ingredients, and a Coke bottle, and reading "50 anos de (years of) Big Mac".

According to Adweek , the can will be available only to "influencers and brand lovers," who can then use #BigMacCan to respond to the design on social media.

"We have done something unprecedented, a mashup of two great icons," says Rafael Urenha, chief creative officer for DPZ&T, in the article. "It's such a special tribute that only Big Mac could receive: a Coca-Cola can specially made for it."

DPZ&T also released a video promoting the "sammy" drink can.

Some fans would prefer the cans contain something other than Coke.

And those who can't sip from the layered sandwich can are jealous.

Some are trying to devise a way to get their hands on a can.

DPZ&T is pleased with its twist on the Coke can.

Other advertising professionals are offering kudos to the creation.

One word - #marketing.

The limited edition can is expected to be released this week, but only South Americans determined to be influencers and McDonald's superfans will be able to pop this particular can's top.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

