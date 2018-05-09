Coca-Cola can toasts Big Mac's big 5-0

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese ...

You know the drill. It's a recipe synonymous with the Golden Arches, Mickey D's, McDonald's.

And in honor of the Big Mac's recent 50th anniversary — and the companies' long-standing partnership — Coca-Cola has released a drink can paying homage to the popular sandwich.

Latin American agency DPZ&T has designed the limited-edition can with a retro look featuring the Big Mac's ingredients, and a Coke bottle, and reading "50 anos de (years of) Big Mac".

According to Adweek , the can will be available only to "influencers and brand lovers," who can then use #BigMacCan to respond to the design on social media.

"We have done something unprecedented, a mashup of two great icons," says Rafael Urenha, chief creative officer for DPZ&T, in the article. "It's such a special tribute that only Big Mac could receive: a Coca-Cola can specially made for it."

DPZ&T also released a video promoting the "sammy" drink can.

Some fans would prefer the cans contain something other than Coke.

And those who can't sip from the layered sandwich can are jealous.

#BigMacCan I would love to have one of these cans. Lucky South Americans. — MAGA Brian (@Brianwgn1) May 8, 2018

Some are trying to devise a way to get their hands on a can.

Now, how can we convince @McDonalds that we're influencers or super-fans so we can get our hands on this awesome @CocaCola x Big Mac can? https://t.co/PRf1LU6PmV — RedSky Strategy (@redskyinfo) May 7, 2018

DPZ&T is pleased with its twist on the Coke can.

Other advertising professionals are offering kudos to the creation.

Phenomenal, innovative, brilliant. The only three words I can think of to describe this campaign to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the @McDonalds Big Mac by DPZ&T. #UpTopAd https://t.co/wr4X2h1jft via @Adweek — Jess Sanfilippo (@JessSanfilippo) May 7, 2018

One word - #marketing.

An icon turned 50 this year. @McDonalds teams up with @CocaCola to celebrate with a modern take on its classic. #marketing https://t.co/C5PX46TgXu — Taylor (@taylorstrategy) May 8, 2018

The limited edition can is expected to be released this week, but only South Americans determined to be influencers and McDonald's superfans will be able to pop this particular can's top.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.