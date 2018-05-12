Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Pickles, Dijon combine for the perfect potato salad

Meghan Rodgers | Saturday, May 12, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Meghan Rodgers
Dill pickle potato salad is the perfect summer sidekick to barbecue, hot dogs and just about any outdoor meal. Boiled potatoes are mixed with crunchy pickle pieces, minced onion, eggs and a creamy mustard dressing for a flavorful take on an old classic.

Whether or not you're a fan of potato salad, this is the recipe for you. As a full-blow mayo hater, I'm always looking for ways to work around recipes that call for mayo as an ingredient. This recipe still uses a bit, but the zingy mustard and the briny pickles don't let the taste or consistency of the mayo take center stage. Potato salad is usually just a side dish, but don't be surprised if this one becomes the star of the meal.

Dill Pickle Potato Salad

5 russet potatoes, cubed (and peeled if you prefer)

5 tsp salt

5 eggs, hard-boiled, peeled and roughly chopped

1⁄2 sweet onion, finely minced

3-4 dill pickle spears, chopped (reserve a few pieces for garnish)

2 tbsp pickle juice

3 tbsp Dijon mustard

Coarsely ground black pepper

About 3⁄4 cup mayonnaise

1⁄4 tsp cayenne pepper

Add 4-5 quarts of water to a large pot and bring to a rolling boil on high heat. Add in cubed potatoes. Sprinkle in salt.

Cook about 10-12 minutes or until potatoes are just starting to fall apart. For firmer potatoes sample a cube around 9 minutes. For softer potatoes, consider 13 minutes.*

Drain potatoes well. Return to hot pan to help dry out additional excess water.

Transfer potatoes to a large mixing bowl. Add eggs, pickles, onion, and pickle juice.

Add about half the mayo and mustard and stir. Then add remaining mayonnaise and mustard to meet your texture preference — potato salad should be creamy, but not gloopy.

Add cayenne pepper, salt and pepper to taste and mix.

Garnish with remaining pickle pieces. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

*Note: Raw potatoes can contain a potentially lethal toxin, so if you like your potato salad to have some bite to it, reduce the cook time, but be sure that a fork can still easily pierce the potato pieces before consuming.

Article by Meghan Rodgers, Everybody Craves,

http://www.everybodycraves.com

