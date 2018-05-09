Love ice cream? Be a Turkey Hill Dairy 'ambassador'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Turkey Hill Dairy is offering 500 fans the chance to throw ice cream socials this summer.

Fans selected as "brand ambassadors" will participate in the Lancaster County-based company's introduction of two new products, Decadent Delights and a Neapolitan-inspired ice cream line-up (Trio'politan), and help it reach new markets, according to a news release.

"This is a big year for Turkey Hill. We've got a lot going on in 2018, and this brand ambassador program is one way to help spread that word in a fun way. We've also got some of the most passionate fans any brand could ask for. We want to tap into that passion with these parties and let our biggest fans be a part of the Turkey Hill team," says John Cox, company president, in a release.

Do you enjoy FREE Turkey Hill products? Become a Turkey Hill Nation member today for even more chances to win free products: https://t.co/JlFmi3L9aN . #THNation #TurkeyHillDairy pic.twitter.com/57TPuKbQix — Turkey Hill Dairy (@TurkeyHillDairy) May 9, 2018

Interested ice cream aficionados must join Turkey Hill Nation,

Fans selected to host socials will receive a brand ambassador welcome kit, which includes Turkey Hill merchandise, certificates redeemable for free ice cream, product coupons to give away to friends at the party, and tips for throwing the ultimate ice cream social, the release states.

And they will be asked to promote the brand through social media.

Details: turkeyhillnation.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.