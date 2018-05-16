Pittsburgh Taco Festival and tequila tasting? Can you say si?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The second Pittsburgh Taco Festival is scheduled for May 19 at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

The festival will include two sessions, from noon to 3 and 4 to 7 p.m., with a $10 general admission fee per session.

Attendees will be able to sample tacos from more than 20 vendors, including vegetarian and gluten-free options, while enjoying music from Gavas Beat and other local artists.

Gavas Beat plays classic songs and current hits in a style blending Latin pop, salsa, merengue, cumbia, vallenato and reggae.

For little ones, there will be a Kids Zone with a bounce house, games and activities.

All food sales will be cash only. A $5 ticket also will be available for a tequila-tasting tent.

Presented by Tecate, the festival has teamed up this year with the Latin American Cultural Union and the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corp.

The LACU, founded in 1986, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Latin American culture and traditions in Southwestern Pennsylvania, according to the festival website.

The Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corp. is dedicated to increasing Hispanic population and investment in the Pittsburgh area.

Details: pghtacofest.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.