Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Pittsburgh Taco Festival and tequila tasting? Can you say si?

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
More than 20 food vendors will be present at the second Pittsburgh Taco Festival on May 19 at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.
Pixabay
More than 20 food vendors will be present at the second Pittsburgh Taco Festival on May 19 at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

Estoy muy feliz!

The second Pittsburgh Taco Festival is scheduled for May 19 at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

The festival will include two sessions, from noon to 3 and 4 to 7 p.m., with a $10 general admission fee per session.

Attendees will be able to sample tacos from more than 20 vendors, including vegetarian and gluten-free options, while enjoying music from Gavas Beat and other local artists.

Gavas Beat plays classic songs and current hits in a style blending Latin pop, salsa, merengue, cumbia, vallenato and reggae.

For little ones, there will be a Kids Zone with a bounce house, games and activities.

All food sales will be cash only. A $5 ticket also will be available for a tequila-tasting tent.

Presented by Tecate, the festival has teamed up this year with the Latin American Cultural Union and the Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corp.

The LACU, founded in 1986, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Latin American culture and traditions in Southwestern Pennsylvania, according to the festival website.

The Pittsburgh Hispanic Development Corp. is dedicated to increasing Hispanic population and investment in the Pittsburgh area.

Details: pghtacofest.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Related Content
It's cocktails and tacos for Wigle Whiskey's latest festival
TribLIVE Breaking News Alert ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me