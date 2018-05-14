Fresh new dining choices at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the summer vacation season begins, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort announces several new dining options for its guests at the Farmington, Fayette County resort.

The newest, Rockwell's, will open Friday, in the site formerly known as Autumn.

The restaurant will feature beef, wild game and local fish, along with fresh from the garden vegetables and herbs produced on resort property or in partnership with local farmers and growers, according to a news release.

We are excited to announce Nemacolin's newest restaurant, Rockwell's, will open Friday, May 18! Enjoy the finest cuts of beef, wild game, and fish along with fresh from the garden produce.Feast your eyes on that! https://t.co/MHl7gCPwax pic.twitter.com/3FgCHRidsc — Nemacolin Woodlands (@Nemacolin) May 11, 2018

Described as a "classic steakhouse," the restaurant's name pays tribute to the Rockwell family, which opened the property's original hunting lodge 50 years ago.

Executive chef Patrick Duffy will oversee the menu. Two days earlier, on May 16, the resort's Aqueous restaurant will unveil a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired menu.

Nemacolin #foodies , we're back at it! Aqueous will showcase a new #farmtotable menu inspired by natural architect Frank Lloyd Wright beginning May 16th."Study Nature, Love Nature, Stay Close to Nature. It will Never Fail You.'See the new menu: https://t.co/rCxGNw6S2F pic.twitter.com/KqmB0fkNSJ — Nemacolin Woodlands (@Nemacolin) May 12, 2018

New chef Erling Berner will take over the Aqueous kitchen, the release states, with a menu featuring local lamb, beef, free-range poultry and rabbit, along with hand-selected cheeses and fresh-picked greens.

The resort's former Sundry Shop will transform into The Pantry on May 25, as a gourmet-to-go style quick service shop. Plans include locally roasted coffees, cafe-style meals and pastries, along with staples including meats and cheeses, beer and wine for guests staying in the resort's townhouses and private homes, the release adds.

Executive chef Stephen Strickland, who recently joined the Nemacolin culinary team, leads the resort's commitment to finding and serving the best locally-sourced foods.

"Our entire culinary team is focused on two key elements — food and service. Our eclectic collection of inventive restaurants is dedicated to helping guests truly enjoy the talents of our chefs, but we also want to draw attention to our local partners who are the very best at what they do - whether that's growing greens, making cheese or baking bread," Strickland says in the release.

Finally, the resort's food truck, which debuted last year, will again roll up to the scenes of outdoor activities to serve hungry patrons on-site.

Details: 877-742-9952 or nemacolin.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.