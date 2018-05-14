Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Fresh new dining choices at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, May 14, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
This tomahawk ribeye chop is among the menu choices as Nemacolin Woodlands Resort opens a new restaurant, Rockwell's, on May 18.
Facebook/Nemacolin
This tomahawk ribeye chop is among the menu choices as Nemacolin Woodlands Resort opens a new restaurant, Rockwell's, on May 18.
For guests who grow hungry while golfing or participating in other outdoor activities at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, one dining option is its traveling food truck.
Twitter
For guests who grow hungry while golfing or participating in other outdoor activities at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, one dining option is its traveling food truck.

Updated 9 hours ago

As the summer vacation season begins, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort announces several new dining options for its guests at the Farmington, Fayette County resort.

The newest, Rockwell's, will open Friday, in the site formerly known as Autumn.

The restaurant will feature beef, wild game and local fish, along with fresh from the garden vegetables and herbs produced on resort property or in partnership with local farmers and growers, according to a news release.

Described as a "classic steakhouse," the restaurant's name pays tribute to the Rockwell family, which opened the property's original hunting lodge 50 years ago.

Executive chef Patrick Duffy will oversee the menu. Two days earlier, on May 16, the resort's Aqueous restaurant will unveil a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired menu.

New chef Erling Berner will take over the Aqueous kitchen, the release states, with a menu featuring local lamb, beef, free-range poultry and rabbit, along with hand-selected cheeses and fresh-picked greens.

The resort's former Sundry Shop will transform into The Pantry on May 25, as a gourmet-to-go style quick service shop. Plans include locally roasted coffees, cafe-style meals and pastries, along with staples including meats and cheeses, beer and wine for guests staying in the resort's townhouses and private homes, the release adds.

Executive chef Stephen Strickland, who recently joined the Nemacolin culinary team, leads the resort's commitment to finding and serving the best locally-sourced foods.

"Our entire culinary team is focused on two key elements — food and service. Our eclectic collection of inventive restaurants is dedicated to helping guests truly enjoy the talents of our chefs, but we also want to draw attention to our local partners who are the very best at what they do - whether that's growing greens, making cheese or baking bread," Strickland says in the release.

Finally, the resort's food truck, which debuted last year, will again roll up to the scenes of outdoor activities to serve hungry patrons on-site.

Details: 877-742-9952 or nemacolin.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me