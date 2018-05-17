Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Chicken, vegetables together without a soggy mess

Americas Test Kitchen | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
One-Pan Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables.
One-Pan Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables.

Updated 16 hours ago

It's easy to understand the appeal of preparing chicken parts and root vegetables together on one sheet pan, but without the right technique, you are apt to wind up with unevenly cooked meat and greasy, soggy vegetables.

For a pan packed with well-browned, herb-flecked chicken and vegetables that roasted at the same rate, we arranged our ingredients on a sheet pan with their cooking times in mind. After tossing the root vegetables with fresh thyme and rosemary, we arranged halved Brussels sprouts in the center of the pan and the denser items—chunky pieces of red potatoes and carrots and halved shallots—around the edges.

Likewise, to ensure that the chicken breasts stayed moist while the meatier thighs and drumsticks cooked through, we placed the breasts in the center of the pan atop the sprouts and the thighs and drumsticks around the perimeter where they would take on (and benefit from) more direct contact with the oven's intense heat.

Brushing the parts with herb butter promised added richness and browning. Roasted together in a hot oven, the chicken parts and vegetables emerged browned and perfectly cooked in about 35 minutes. Use Brussels sprouts no bigger than golf balls, as larger ones are often tough and woody. If using kosher chicken, do not brine. If brining the chicken, do not season with salt.

One-Pan Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables

Servings: 4

Start to finish: 1 hour and 15 minutes

12 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

12 ounces red potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1-inch pieces

8 ounces shallots, peeled and halved

4 carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces, thick ends halved lengthwise

6 garlic cloves, peeled

4 teaspoons minced fresh thyme

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 12 pounds bone-in chicken pieces (2 split breasts cut in half, 2 drumsticks, and 2 thighs), trimmed

Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 475 F. Toss Brussels sprouts, potatoes, shallots, carrots, garlic, 2 teaspoons thyme, oil, 1 teaspoon rosemary, sugar, 34 teaspoon salt, and 14 teaspoon pepper together in bowl. Combine butter, remaining 2 teaspoons thyme, remaining 1 teaspoon rosemary, 14 teaspoon salt, and 18 teaspoon pepper in second bowl; set aside.

Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Place vegetables in single layer on rimmed baking sheet, arranging Brussels sprouts in center. Place chicken, skin side up, on top of vegetables, arranging breast pieces in center and leg and thigh pieces around perimeter of sheet.

Brush chicken with herb butter and roast until breasts register 160 F and thighs/drumsticks register 175 F, 35 to 40 minutes, rotating sheet halfway through roasting. Transfer chicken to serving platter and let rest for 10 minutes. Toss vegetables in pan juices and transfer to platter with chicken. Serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 559 calories; 217 calories from fat; 24 g fat (6 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 131 mg cholesterol; 499 mg sodium; 39 g carbohydrate; 9 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 47 g protein.

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit www.americastestkitchen.com. Find more recipes like One-Pan Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables in “How to Roast Everything. “

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me