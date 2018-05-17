Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Rivertowne, Split Stage Productions raise a (beer) glass to Broadway

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
A brewery tour will be part of the fun during the 'Broadway at the Brewery' event at Rivertowne Brewery on May 26.
Facebook/rivertowne.brewery
Updated 3 hours ago

You can give your regards to Broadway without leaving Westmoreland County, as Rivertowne Brewing Company holds a Great White Way-themed karaoke event on May 26 to benefit Split Stage Productions .

"Broadway at the Brewery" will be held at the Export taproom, 5578 Old William Penn Highway, from 7 to 11 p.m., according to a release.

Songbirds can choose from Broadway favorites or bring in their own sheet music for the band to play.

And if you'd like someone else to step into the spotlight, throw a few clams in the bucket with that person's name and the song you'd like to hear him or her belt out. They then will have the choice of taking the stage or matching the donation, the release states.

Requests also can be made, the release states.

Rivertowne Brewing will have beer, wine and spirits available, and Doce Taqueria food truck will be set up in the parking lot.

Each $25 ticket entitles the holder to a brewery tour, free pint glass and complimentary first beer.

Details: showclix.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

