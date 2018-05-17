Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Plans for BBQ restaurant heating up Lawrenceville

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
A menu similar to that of Morgan's Barbecue in Brooklyn is expected to be offered when Wallter's Barbecue opens in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville section this summer.
Facebook/Morgansbrooklynbarbecue
Pittsburghers will soon have a new place to sink their teeth into barbecue, as the founders of Morgan's Barbecue in Brooklyn, N.Y., plan to open a similar operation in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville section.

According to Good Food Pittsburgh , plans call for a summer opening with a large outdoor space along Butler Street.

A former auto body shop, the renovated space is expected to include picnic tables, twinkling lights and yard games.

Also planned is indoor seating, a bar and a smoker to make Texas-style barbecue, according to a news release.

Popular menu items at Morgan's Barbecue expected to turn up on the Walter's menu include brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and St. Louis ribs, along with signature Southern items including Texas red chili and Frito pie.

Rib-sticking sides including collard greens and macaroni and cheese will likely round out the menu.

Currently under construction, Walter's is expected to open early this summer, the release states.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

