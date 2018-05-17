Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Sparkling Ice contest challenges flavor detectors

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Correctly guessing the new Sparkling Ice 'Mystery Flavor' can win thirst quenchers a chance at over $45,000 in prizes, its maker says.
Judging by some of the guesses being made on social media, Sparkling Ice's new limited-edition mystery fruit flavor really is a mystery.

Blueberry.

Cherry melon.

Lemon.

Kiwi lime.

And none of them can be mistaken for any of the others.

Scratch your head and take a sip, go ahead and post a guess.

Talking Rain Beverage Company, manufacturer of Sparkling Ice, is conducting a social media sweepstakes offering those who take a flavor stab the chance to win over $45,000 in prizes.

Through July 31, patrons can purchase a bottle of Sparkling Ice Mystery Flavor bearing a question mark on the bottle.

Guesses can be shared with the hashtag #WhatTheFlavorSweeps.

"We're always looking for new ways to engage with our consumers, and with the launch of a new Mystery Fruit Flavor, we're adding an element of surprise to our fun-loving brand," says Chris Hall, Talking Rain Beverage Company CEO, in a news release.

"With the launch of our What The Flavor Sweepstakes, we're eager to hear the guesses from our fans. Those with detective palates and who guess correctly, will have a chance to win one of our exciting prizes," Hall says.

Daily guesses can be submitted to Sparkling Ice on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to enter for a chance to win prizes ranging from a trip to a 2019 music festival to sound systems and gift cards, according to the release.

Details: sparklingice.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

