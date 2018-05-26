Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

You're all grown up, make chili con queso the right way

Americas Test Kitchen | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in May 2018 shows chili con queso in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the cookbook “The Complete Slow Cooker.” (Daniel J. van Ackere/America's Test Kitchen via AP)
This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in May 2018 shows chili con queso in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the cookbook “The Complete Slow Cooker.” (Daniel J. van Ackere/America's Test Kitchen via AP)

Updated 8 hours ago

Chili con queso has fallen on hard times; often it's just Ro-tel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies mixed with Velveeta, microwaved and stirred.

We wanted to keep the simplicity but ditch the plastic flavor and waxy texture. We started with a base of chicken broth, cream cheese and cornstarch to help stabilize the cheese and prevent it from breaking.

For the cheeses, we chose Monterey Jack for its great flavor and American cheese for its superior meltability. We kept the classic Ro-tel tomatoes but bumped up their flavor even more with garlic and canned chipotle chili.

This dip tasted best when made with block cheese that we shredded ourselves; you can find block American cheese at the deli counter. Pre-shredded cheese will work, but the dip will be much thicker. If you prefer a mild chili con queso, omit the chipotle. Serve with tortilla chips or pita chips.

Chili Con Queso

Servings: 8-10

Start to finish: 1 to 2 hours

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

4 ounces cream cheese

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon minced canned chipotle chili in adobo sauce

1 garlic clove, minced

14 teaspoon pepper

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (2 cups)

4 ounces American cheese, shredded (1 cup)

1 (10-ounce) can Ro-tel Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained

Microwave broth, cream cheese, cornstarch, chipotle, garlic and pepper in large bowl, whisking occasionally, until smooth and thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in Monterey Jack and American cheeses until well combined.

For 1 12- to 5-quart slow cooker: Transfer mixture to slow cooker, cover and cook until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 hours on low.

For 5 12- to 7-quart slow cooker: Transfer mixture to 1½-quart soufflé dish. Set dish in slow cooker and pour water into slow cooker until it reaches about one-third up sides of dish (about 2 cups water). Cover and cook until cheese is melted, 1 to 2 hours on low. Remove dish from slow cooker, if desired.

Whisk dip until smooth, then stir in tomatoes. Serve. (Dip can be held on warm or low setting for up to 2 hours. Adjust consistency with hot water as needed, adding 2 tablespoons at a time.)

Nutrition information per serving: 223 calories; 161 calories from fat; 18 g fat (11 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 55 mg cholesterol; 647 mg sodium; 5 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 11 g protein.

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit americastestkitchen.com. Find more recipes like Chile con Queso in “The Complete Slow Cooker.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me