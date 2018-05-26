Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Amplify the peaches' flavor with this simple, warm dessert

Americas Test Kitchen | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
Honey-Glazed Roasted Peaches
Honey-Glazed Roasted Peaches

Updated 5 hours ago

It might seem impossible to improve on a perfect peach, but we decided to try.

We wanted a simple, warm dessert that amplified the peaches' flavor. To achieve tender, flavorful peaches with a lightly sweet glaze, we began by tossing peeled and halved peaches with a little sugar, salt and lemon juice to season the fruit and extract some juice.

To help the peaches heat through and still hold their shape, and to prevent the sugar from burning, we broiled the halves cut side up in a skillet, adding water to the pan to prevent sticking. Once the peaches had begun to brown, we took them out and brushed them with a mixture of honey and butter, and then slid them back under the broiler to caramelize the glaze and produce beautifully browned peaches.

Lastly, we reduced the juices that had accumulated in the skillet into a thick, intensely peachy syrup to drizzle over the warm peaches and topped them with some toasted hazelnuts. Select peaches that yield slightly when pressed. You will need a 12-inch oven-safe skillet for this recipe. Use a serrated peeler to peel the peaches. These peaches are best served warm and with vanilla ice cream or plain Greek yogurt, if desired.

Honey-Glazed Roasted Peaches

Servings: 6

Start to finish: 40 minutes

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

14 teaspoon salt

6 firm, ripe peaches, peeled, halved and pitted

13 cup water

14 cup honey

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

14 cup hazelnuts, toasted, skinned and chopped coarse

Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Combine lemon juice, sugar and salt in large bowl. Add peaches and toss to combine, making sure to coat all sides with sugar mixture.

Transfer peaches, cut side up, to 12-inch oven-safe skillet. Pour any remaining sugar mixture into peach cavities. Pour water around peaches in skillet. Broil until peaches are just beginning to brown, 11 to 15 minutes.

Combine honey and butter in bowl and microwave until melted, about 30 seconds, then stir to combine. Remove peaches from oven (skillet handle will be hot) and brush half of honey mixture over peaches. Return peaches to oven and continue to broil until spotty brown, 5 to 7 minutes.

Remove skillet from oven (skillet handle will be hot), brush peaches with remaining honey mixture and transfer peaches to serving dish, leaving juices behind. Being careful of hot skillet handle, bring accumulated juices in skillet to simmer over medium heat and cook until syrupy, about 1 minute. Pour syrup over peaches. Sprinkle with hazelnuts and serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 154 calories; 47 calories from fat; 5 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 5 mg cholesterol; 98 mg sodium; 28 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 25 g sugar; 2 g protein.

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visit www.americastestkitchen.com. Find more recipes like Honey Glazed Roasted Peaches in “How to Roast Everything.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me