All-American fruit kabobs take center stage
Some people can pull off elaborate cakes that look like perfect American flags.
Those works of art are inspiring, but hardly practical for busy families. For the party host who wants to add patriotic flair to the table, without staying up too late the night before, here is a simple recipe solution.
These fruit and pound cake kabobs make for a cute and tasty table-topper. Just wash some berries, cube your favorite white cake (vanilla cake, angel food, etc.) and skewer away!
To make this even easier, I used a store-bought vanilla pound cake. You can substitute blueberries or black raspberries and strawberries if you prefer.
American Flag Kabobs
Makes 10 kabobs
Approximately 50 raspberries, washed and dried
Blackberries, washed and dried
10 long skewers
Pound cake or angel food cake, cut in 3⁄4-inch cubes
Directions
1. Starting with a red raspberry, alternate red raspberries and pound cake, making sure to end with a red raspberry.
2. Repeat for 6 skewers.
3. Skew 4 blackberries, then alternate red raspberries and pound cake to align with your other skewers.
4. Repeat for 4 skewers.
5. Arrange in an American flag pattern (See photo).
6. Serve. Happy Memorial Day!
