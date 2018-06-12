Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

3 easy treats kids can make for themselves

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Green smoothies are full of iron-packed spinach.
Green smoothies are full of iron-packed spinach.

Kids often are eager to help their parents with food preparation.

And it's easy to slip in a little education — and a lot of nutrition — says nutritionist Keith Kantor, CEO and founder of the Nutritional Addiction Mitigation Eating and Drinking program. “You just have to make them real fun,” he says.

Hawaiian Skewers

A healthy grilled snack or meal free of refined sugar and high in protein.

Difficulty: easy

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 5 minutes

Serves: 6

Serving size: 1 skewer

1 lb. nitrate-free deli ham

3 cups fresh pineapple cut into large chunks

6 long skewers for grill

Poke ham and pineapple onto skewers leaving approximately 1.5 inches on each end. Each skewer should have approximately 3 ounces of ham and ½ cup pineapple. Grill until marks appear and serve right away.

Almond Butter Apple Sandwich

Difficulty: easy

Prep: 5 minutes

Serving size: 1 apple sandwich

2 small apples, cored and cut crosswise into 12-inch thick rounds

1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)

3 tablespoons peanut or almond butter

2 tablespoons semi sweet chocolate chips

3 tablespoons rolled oats or granola

Spread one side of half of the apple slices with peanut or almond butter then sprinkle with chocolate chips and granola. Top with remaining apple slices, pressing down gently to make the sandwiches.

The Hulk Smoothie

Difficulty: easy

Prep: 5 minutes

Serving size: 1 shake (12-16 oz.)

1 handful spinach (fresh)

1 kiwi (peeled)

¼ – ½ cup berries

½ cup coconut or organic yogurt

½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

¼ cup pure pomegranate juice

5 ice cubes

Blend until smooth.

Source: Nutritional Addiction Mitigation Eating and Drinking

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

