Ligonier Country Market rolls out third week's activities

Ligonier Country Market is gearing up for another Saturday of "make it, bake it, grow it" on June 2, along with some special entertainment and features.

Trio the Cash Out Show will perform music they describe as a tribute to Johnny Cash, the "Man in Black."

The Loyalhanna Watershed Association also will visit the market. Children and adults can stop by the tent for a creative fish printing activity and a chance to win prizes in a fish bowl carnival game.

Information on the association's current water quality restoration projects, education programs and land protection efforts in place at the Watershed Farm also will be available.

Kids' club Market Sprouts will be happening at the market as well.

A free shuttle to Ligonier will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to check out Saturday's "Antiques on the Diamond" event.

The market is open 8 a.m.-noon.

Details: 724-858-7894 or ligoniercountrymarket.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.