Thai food on the menu at new Greensburg eatery
When hunger pangs strike, there are numerous Greensburg area restaurants able to satisfy a craving for burgers, pizza, seafood, steak, Italian or Chinese food.
Starting Wednesday, another option will be available, as Rassame's Thai Cuisine opens at 430 Grove St. in the city.
Owners Rassame and Keith King plan to serve "authentic Thai food," with dine-in, takeout and catering available, according to its Facebook site.
A menu posted on the site includes spring rolls, dumplings, soups, fried rice and entrees.
Patrons are invited to "add your scale of spicy" to their meals as well.
Business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed on Monday.
Lunch will be served until 3 p.m., dinners until closing, the site states.
Details: 724-420-5435.
