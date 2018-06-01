Doughnuts or donuts, today they are free

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's Friday. And it's National Doughnut (or Donut) Day.

Or, as some of us might see it, today is a perfect combination of "sweet" and "weekend."

Some doughnut outlets are providing free, or free with a purchase, doughnuts to celebrate the day.

According to Nationaldaycalendar.com, National Doughnut Day was created by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served the doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. This day began as a fundraiser for Chicago's Salvation Army. The goal of their 1938 fundraiser was to help the needy during the Great Depression.

A look back at how The Salvation Army started National Doughnut Day back in 1938. https://t.co/Q2iZIqnndJ — The Salvation Army (@tsatoronto) May 31, 2018

To mark the occasion, the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division is asking those who enjoy a doughnut today to post a photo to social media using the hashtag #GivingIsSweet.

According to a Salvation Army news release, National Doughnut Day commemorates the Army's "Donut Lassies," serving treats to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

The doughnut now serves as a symbol of the services and comfort the Salvation Army provides to more than 25 million people each year, the release states.

Giant Eagle will sell doughnuts today for $3.99 a dozen, with up to $5,000 in proceeds donated to the Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio, the release says.

It's here, it's here - Happy National Donut Day!Today only, a dozen donuts is just $3.99!! pic.twitter.com/74v1t5BOA7 — Giant Eagle, Inc. (@GiantEagle) June 1, 2018

A box of doughnuts can help set a sweet tone at the workplace as the weekend creeps closer.

And of course Dunkin' Donuts is getting in on the act.

Purchase a beverage - maybe an iced version to wrap up the day - and enjoy a free classic doughnut at the bakery chain.

According to a news release, you can sink your teeth into classic varieties including glazed, strawberry frosted, chocolate frosted or vanilla frosted, all with sprinkles, glazed chocolate cake, Boston kreme, jelly and old-fashioned.

Joining in the salute to free pastry is Krispy Kreme .

And according to a news release, no purchase is necessary.

"Providing our guests a free doughnut of their choice on National Doughnut Day has become quite a tradition here at Krispy Kreme," says Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer, in the release.

Varieties include the Original Glazed® Doughnut, chocolate iced with sprinkles, or glazed raspberry filled, on enjoy one of the last chances at flavors including the NUTTER BUTTER® Cookie Twist Doughnut, CHIPS AHOY!® Doughnut, or OREO® Cookies and Kreme™ Doughnut, while supplies last.

The closest regional participant appears to be the shop in Washington.

And don't forget Fido, who also will appreciate a doughnut (toy) today.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.