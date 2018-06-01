Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Doughnuts or donuts, today they are free

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, June 1, 2018, 2:56 p.m.
Spring for a drink, get a free doughnut. Dunkin' Donuts is observing National Doughnut Day today.
Pick your favorite pastry. Numerous doughnut chains are participating in today's observation of National Doughnut Day.
That close-up view making your mouth water? Go ahead and enjoy. In recognition of National Doughnut Day, Krispy Kreme is offering patrons a free doughnut.
First established by the Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938, June 1 is recognized as National Doughnut Day. Above, sweet, fragrant doughnuts are served to soldiers by a 'Donut Lassie.'
Shown above, 'donut lassie' Stella Young holds a pan of doughnuts for soldiers. The Salvation Army's 'donut lassies' served the treats to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I, and are credited with popularizing the sweet treat in the U.S. when troops returned home.
It's Friday. And it's National Doughnut (or Donut) Day.

Or, as some of us might see it, today is a perfect combination of "sweet" and "weekend."

Some doughnut outlets are providing free, or free with a purchase, doughnuts to celebrate the day.

According to Nationaldaycalendar.com, National Doughnut Day was created by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the women who served the doughnuts to soldiers in World War I. This day began as a fundraiser for Chicago's Salvation Army. The goal of their 1938 fundraiser was to help the needy during the Great Depression.

To mark the occasion, the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division is asking those who enjoy a doughnut today to post a photo to social media using the hashtag #GivingIsSweet.

According to a Salvation Army news release, National Doughnut Day commemorates the Army's "Donut Lassies," serving treats to American soldiers on the front lines during World War I.

The doughnut now serves as a symbol of the services and comfort the Salvation Army provides to more than 25 million people each year, the release states.

Giant Eagle will sell doughnuts today for $3.99 a dozen, with up to $5,000 in proceeds donated to the Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania and Northeastern Ohio, the release says.

A box of doughnuts can help set a sweet tone at the workplace as the weekend creeps closer.

And of course Dunkin' Donuts is getting in on the act.

Purchase a beverage - maybe an iced version to wrap up the day - and enjoy a free classic doughnut at the bakery chain.

According to a news release, you can sink your teeth into classic varieties including glazed, strawberry frosted, chocolate frosted or vanilla frosted, all with sprinkles, glazed chocolate cake, Boston kreme, jelly and old-fashioned.

Joining in the salute to free pastry is Krispy Kreme .

And according to a news release, no purchase is necessary.

"Providing our guests a free doughnut of their choice on National Doughnut Day has become quite a tradition here at Krispy Kreme," says Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer, in the release.

Varieties include the Original Glazed® Doughnut, chocolate iced with sprinkles, or glazed raspberry filled, on enjoy one of the last chances at flavors including the NUTTER BUTTER® Cookie Twist Doughnut, CHIPS AHOY!® Doughnut, or OREO® Cookies and Kreme™ Doughnut, while supplies last.

The closest regional participant appears to be the shop in Washington.

And don't forget Fido, who also will appreciate a doughnut (toy) today.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

