Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Squirrelled away in Jennerstown, The Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery aims for 'fine dining'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Diners can choose to enjoy a meal indoors or, in nicer weather, outside on the patio at the new Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery in Jennerstown, Somerset County.
Facebook/fatsquirrelicecream&eatery
Diners can choose to enjoy a meal indoors or, in nicer weather, outside on the patio at the new Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery in Jennerstown, Somerset County.
Snickerdoodle peanut butter pie, made by Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery owner Susan Kroft's chef husband, Chad Miller. Her husband's pastry and baking skills came as a pleasant surprise, says Kroft of Stoystown.
Facebook/fatsquirrelicecream&eatery
Snickerdoodle peanut butter pie, made by Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery owner Susan Kroft's chef husband, Chad Miller. Her husband's pastry and baking skills came as a pleasant surprise, says Kroft of Stoystown.
A selection from the 'greens and grains' section of the new Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery in Jennerstown.
Facebook/fatsquirrelicecream&eatery
A selection from the 'greens and grains' section of the new Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery in Jennerstown.
Carrot, ginger and maple soup is one of the rotating soup selections at the Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery in Jennerstown, Somerset County.
Facebook/fatsquirrelicecream&eatery
Carrot, ginger and maple soup is one of the rotating soup selections at the Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery in Jennerstown, Somerset County.
A cornmeal crusted catfish sandwich with fried green tomato, tartar, bacon jam and pickled relish is on the menu at Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery in Jennerstown.
Facebook/fatsquirrelicecream&eatery
A cornmeal crusted catfish sandwich with fried green tomato, tartar, bacon jam and pickled relish is on the menu at Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery in Jennerstown.

Updated 20 hours ago

When Susan Kroft and her husband, Chad Miller, of Stoystown, Somerset County, considered names for the new restaurant Kroft was opening, a chubby critter in their yard gave them an idea.

"We were sitting on the porch, trying to decide what to name it. We have a fat squirrel on our property," Kroft says.

They watched him eat a mushroom cap, and the humorous name was born.

Kroft opened The Fat Squirrel Ice Cream & Eatery in April in Jennerstown. Ice cream is locally sourced from Vale Wood Farms in Cambria County, she says.

Kroft, a longtime chef, says she had considered opening her own restaurant for a while when the former ice cream stand came on the market.

"It just kind of got into my brain. It's the perfect size, not too many seats. You don't have to be too big for your britches," she says. Kroft has a staff of about 10 and does most of the cooking herself.

The restaurant is open year-round, with seasonal patio seating and interior seating for 36.

A former executive chef at Green Gables Restaurant in Jennerstown, Kroft says she likes the idea of bringing fine dining sensibility to foods everyone can afford.

"I tried to formulate a menu that would have something for everyone," she says.

She offers "snacks," from deviled eggs to Greek nachos to pimento cheese, bacon jam and grilled bread, "Greens & Grains," with a Pittsburgh Salad, Caesar, smoked beet and feta, quinoa, lentil and spinach bowl and cauliflower, kale and farro bowl, soups and a "chipmunks" (children's) menu.

"Our gravies, salad dressings and sauces are all homemade," Kroft says. "Large plates" include seared pork chop and house made pierogis, pasta with house made Bolognese, salmon, strip steak and pork belly or cornmeal crusted catfish tacos.

Among the most popular dishes are an open face sandwich of meatloaf on macaroni and cheese waffles and a roasted chicken, avocado and feta baguette, she says.

Her husband, also a chef, took over the dessert menu, which can include carrot cake and snickerdoodle peanut butter pie.

Located at 1302 W Pitt St., the restaurant opens daily at 11:30 a.m., closing at 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 9 p.m. the rest of the week, closed on Tuesday.

Details: 814-521-5065

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me