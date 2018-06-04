Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Dine, drink, dance during Bahama Breeze Island Grille 'Reggae Fest'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, June 4, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Reggae Punch is a new signature cocktail Bahama Breeze Island Grille is featuring during its Reggae Fest, running through July 22.
Jamaican island-inspired dishes are on the menu at Bahama Breeze Island Grille through July 22, as part of Reggae Fest.
In-restaurant bands will provide live reggae music as part of the Reggae Fest atmosphere through July 22 at Bahama Breeze Island Grille.
Updated 4 hours ago

Refreshing drinks, island dishes and lively music are all on the menu at Bahama Breeze Island Grille through July 22 as part of Reggae Fest.

The restaurant's only regional location is at 6100 Robinson Centre Drive, Pittsburgh.

Jamaican island-inspired dishes Taste of Jamaica and Braised Short Rib & Oxtail, and a new signature cocktail, Reggae Punch, featuring Bacardi Major Lazer Limited Edition Rum, triple sec, pineapple juice, strawberry and passion fruit, are available, according to a news release.

Each Saturday, live reggae bands will play in-house at the chain's restaurants, the release adds. A list of bands scheduled to play is available on the restaurant's website.

Bahama Breeze also will celebrate the sounds of reggae with an exclusive Spotify playlist, curated by international DJ Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, a native of Jamaica.

Details: bahamabreeze.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

