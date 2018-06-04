Dine, drink, dance during Bahama Breeze Island Grille 'Reggae Fest'
Refreshing drinks, island dishes and lively music are all on the menu at Bahama Breeze Island Grille through July 22 as part of Reggae Fest.
The restaurant's only regional location is at 6100 Robinson Centre Drive, Pittsburgh.
Jamaican island-inspired dishes Taste of Jamaica and Braised Short Rib & Oxtail, and a new signature cocktail, Reggae Punch, featuring Bacardi Major Lazer Limited Edition Rum, triple sec, pineapple juice, strawberry and passion fruit, are available, according to a news release.
Each Saturday, live reggae bands will play in-house at the chain's restaurants, the release adds. A list of bands scheduled to play is available on the restaurant's website.
Bahama Breeze also will celebrate the sounds of reggae with an exclusive Spotify playlist, curated by international DJ Walshy Fire of Major Lazer, a native of Jamaica.
Details: bahamabreeze.com.
