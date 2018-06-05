What's Brewing? 8 craft beer fests not to miss

Pittsburgh embraces more than 32 craft breweries in Allegheny County alone. Our craft beer scene has risen to a national level that will bring thousands of out-of-town beer lovers to our breweries and some of our many craft beer fests this summer. There will be no shortage of events this season in and around the Pittsburgh area. Each year seems to bring a new craft beer event, and the established ones get a little better.

Here is a list of events I believe are worth their weight in beer. I can personally attest to the spectacular coordination that goes into making them run smoothly and of course, the amazing one-off beers that are a central feature to each festival.

I regret not being able to mention all of the gatherings because they all have great things to offer. Maybe collectively we can list the beer events not mentioned here in the comment box below to help our community discover all of these hoppy opportunities.

If you haven't attended a craft beer fest, do yourself a favor and try it at least once. You'll no doubt feel a sense of community.

Historically, beer has always brought people together, and even in this age of technology and screens, it still does. In addition, you'll inevitably join in on conversations with good people over incredible beers and many you can't get anywhere else.

Mark Brewer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer and the author and illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.

Beer & Gear Fest

June 16 in Ohiopyle

Bring your tents and camping gear to this one! Admission is $25. Tickets are sold the day of the event only but no worries, they'll be room for you. Beer by local breweries and sampling is complimentary of course. Not bad for $25, don't you think? Music by the Half Bad Bluegrass Band.

Details: wilderness-voyageurs.com

Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest

July 13-14 at the Stage AE 400 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh

Happens on two evenings for an unlimited sampling of hundreds of fresh local and nationally produced craft beers of all styles, and tastes… and a whole lotta fun. All while raising funds for Animal Rescue Partners, a 501-c-3 organization dedicated to supporting numerous animal rescues, pet adoption groups and community spay/neuter programs in the Pittsburgh area and beyond.

Details: pittsburghbeerfest.com

Jambrewzle 4

July 28 at Four Seasons Brewing Co., Latrobe

This family-friendly event is free with live music all day. Festivities start at noon both inside and outside the brewery. Food trucks will be serving up the goodies and local artists will display their work.

Details: facebook.com/JamBrewZle

Zoo Brew: Octoberfest

Sept. 7 at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

Attention party animals: Enjoy the zoo without strollers and with 60+ craft beer samples, delicious bites curated by the zoo's exclusive caterer. All guests will receive a tasting mug upon arrival. Member pre-sale: July 30, 2018. Tickets on sale: Aug. 2. Tickets: $63

Details: pittsburghzoo.org/Event-ZooBrew-Oktoberfest

Steel City Big Pour

Sept. 15 at Construction Junction 214 N. Lexington St., Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's best breweries on premises pouring their brews among the tasty food offered at this event. All proceeds from the sale of Steel City Big Pour tickets and merchandise go to supporting the mission and operation of Construction Junction, which supports and promotes conservation through the reuse of building materials.

Details: cjreuse.org/bigpour

Greensburg Craft Beer Week

Sept. 21-29 at various locations in the Greensburg area

Greensburg Craft Beer Week is a celebration of the community and craft beer. Craft beer represents creativity, diversity, collaboration, and fun – as does the Greensburg community. Join them as they celebrate Greensburg Craft Beer Week.

Details: greensburgcraftbeerweek.com

Brewing Up A Cure

Sept. 22 at the August Wilson Center 980 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh

One of Pittsburgh's longest running beer festivals coordinated by T.R.U.B. (Three Rivers Underground Brewers) that have raised over $250,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation! Over 80 homebrewed beers by the best home brewers that Pittsburgh has to offer. Includes the addition of unique beer from microbreweries around the Pittsburgh region, More than $10,000 in auction prizes, and fantastic food.

Details: brewingupacure.org

Brewtal Beer Fest 3

October 2018

This fest may be the most unique in that it's directly targeted for metal heads. “More metal, more beer, forever brewtal”! You know what they say? “If it's too loud, you're too old.” So bring some ear plugs if this is you. Get on their mailing list to find out exactly when tickets go on sale for this year's fest in October 2018.

Details: pghbrewtalfest.com