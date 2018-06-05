Where to pick the freshest strawberries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's strawberry-picking time!

The unpredictable weather – the long, cold winter, followed by a rainy April and a hot May — is to blame for local strawberries' early arrival and anticipated short stay this month at some western Pennsylvania berry farms.

Other area farmers are reporting a late start to the growing season due to weather conditions. Before heading out to the farms for pick-your-own or freshly-picked strawberries, it's best to call ahead.

Local berries are ripe and ready at Sarver's Hill Organic Farm in Greensburg, says Paul Sarver, owner of the family farm with his daughter, Tess.

“They're coming in early and it's going to be a short season, only a couple of weeks,” he says.

Sarver sells his berries only at Lynch Field farmers market, Greensburg, or through his CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) subscriptions.

At Hillside Orchards in Mt. Pleasant, Jodi Roberts says strawberries had a slow start due to the weather. As a result, berries are available but are not yet in abundance and there will be no pick-your-own this year. Consumers should “call before coming,” she recommends.

A spokesperson for Schramm Farms & Orchards in Harrison City says berries are available now, but because it's been so hot and humid recently, the season is expected to be a little shorter this year.

Carolyn Beinlich, one of the owners of the family-run Triple B Farms in Forward Township, says that “the season's looking good. It's a short season — only about three and a half weeks — and it's all weather-dependent.” Customers may pick their own berries or buy them pre-picked in the farm's Country Market & Gift Shop. Triple B's annual Strawberry Festival is set for June 9-10 and 16-17.

At Simmons Family Farm in Peters Township, Jan Simmons says pick-your-own strawberries should start around June 6 and last two weeks if the weather is hot, four weeks if it's cooler.

“We have a lot of berries and since there was no cold frost, we didn't lose any,” she says. “This is the first year my husband can remember that he didn't have to irrigate the berries due to frost.”

Even though strawberry season may be short-lived this summer, berry lovers can look ahead to blueberry and raspberry seasons, which follow near the end of June.

Laraine Dorsey of Stone Church Berry Farm in Hunker says she and her husband, Jerry, get a lot of calls about strawberries, but their farm specializes only in blueberries. Their pick-your-own blueberry season will start June 30. 724-925-7765 or facebook.com/StoneChurchBerryFarm

Paskorz Berry Farm in West Deer usually has strawberries, but will not have them this year, according to their voicemail message, but they should have raspberries and blueberries at the end of June. 724-265-3073 or facebook.com/Paskorz-Berry-Farm

Where to find fresh strawberries

Allegheny County

Soergel Orchards: Pick-your-own strawberry season starts the day after the Strawberry Festival, which is 4-8 p.m. June 14. Festival includes games, activities, food, hayrides and pony rides. Call for pick-your-own strawberry availability. 2573 Brandt School Road, Franklin Park. 724-935-1743 or soergels.com

Triple B Farms: Pick-your-own 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Farm market open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends. Strawberry Festival is June 9-10 and 16-17 with hayrides, farm animals, children's activities and food. 823 Berry Lane, Forward Township. 724-258-3557 or triplebfarms.com

Indiana County

Yarnick's Farm: You-pick strawberries available now from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. Call for berry availability. Wagon rides from parking lot to the field. 155 Thomas Covered Bridge Road, Indiana. 724-349-3904 or yarnicksfarm.com

Washington County

Simmons Farm: Pick-your-own strawberries available around first week of June. 170 Simmons Road, Peters Twp. 724-941-1490 or simmonsfarm.com

Trax Farms: Strawberries in early June, followed by blueberries and raspberries. Strawberry festival from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 9-10 with children's activities, live entertainment. Pick-Your-Own strawberry hours vary and are weather-dependent; call first. 528 Trax Road, Finleyville. 412-835-3246 or traxfarms.com

Westmoreland County

Hillside Orchards: No pick-your-own strawberries this year. Call ahead for hours and berry availability. 7217 State Route 819, Mt. Pleasant. 724-547-2693 or facebook.com/HillsideOrchardsllc

Sand Hill Berries: Strawberries available now, followed by red and black raspberries. 10-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 304 Deerfield Road, Mt. Pleasant. 724-547-4760 or sandhillberries.com

Sarver's Hill Organic Farm: Strawberries available 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m. and 9 a.m. noon Saturdays at Lynch Field farmers market, Greensburg, or through CSAs only; no pick-your-own. 438 Old State Route 66, Greensburg. 724-834-2334 or sarverhillfarm.org

Schramm Farms & Orchards: Strawberries available 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. No pick-your-own. 1002 Blank Road, Harrison City. 724-744-7320 or schrammfarms.com

Trax Farms shares a recipe for a “berry good” dessert:

Strawberry Cobbler

1 cup flour

1 1⁄2 tsp. baking powder

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1⁄4 + cup sugar, divided

1⁄4 cup butter

2⁄3⅔ cup water

2 cups strawberries, rinsed, drained, hulled

1⁄2 cup milk

In medium bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt and 2 tablespoons of the sugar. With pastry blender or fingertips, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Set aside. In 1 quart saucepan over medium heat, combine cup of the sugar and water. Cook, stirring until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes. Spoon strawberries into a greased 1 ½ quart casserole and pour hot sugar mixture over berries. Immediately add milk to reserved flour mixture and stir until soft dough of drop-biscuit consistency forms, adding more milk if necessary. Drop by large tablespoons in 10 mounds evenly spaced over berries. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tbsp. sugar.

Bake at 450 degrees until browned, 20-25 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream. Yields: 4 servings

Schramm Farms & Orchards in Harrison City shares a recipe:

Strawberry Jam

Total time 1 hour

2 quarts strawberries

7 cups sugar

1⁄2 tablespoon butter

1 pouch CERTO liquid fruit pectin

8 (8 oz.) half pint glass preserving jars with lids and bands

Bring boiling-water canner, half-full with water to a simmer. Heat jars and lids in simmering water until ready to use. Do not boil.

Stem and halve strawberries. Using a pastry cutter or potato masher, crush strawberries to desired consistency. Measure 4 cups of crushed strawberries into 8-quart saucepan. Add sugar and stir. Cook over high heat, stirring constantly. Add butter to reduce foaming. Bring to a full rolling boil (a boil that doesn't stop bubbling when stirred). Stir in pectin and return to a full rolling boil. Boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

Immediately fill prepared jars, filling to within ¼ inch of tops. Wipe jar rims and threads. Cover with 2-piece lids. Apply band until fit is fingertip tight. Place jars on elevated rack in canner and lower rack into canner. (Water should cover jars by 1-2 inches.) Cover and bring to gentle boil. Process for 10 minutes. Remove jars and allow to cool completely. After cool, check seals by pressing middle of lid. If the lid springs back, lid is not sealed and refrigeration is necessary.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.