Get L.I.T (responsibly) with Applebee's $1 drink promo

It's summer time, and many of us are looking forward to enjoying a frosty libation or two.

If you like to budget your beverage intake, but still enjoy ordering a mixed drink now and then, good news: Applebee's® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is bringing back its $1 Long Island Iced Tea to restaurants nationwide through June.

Also known as the DOLLAR L.I.T., the drink features five spirits – vodka, rum, gin, tequila and triple sec – mixed with sweet and sour mix, topped with a splash of cola, and served in a 10-ounce mug over ice.

What has 5 spirits and is headed to your town this summer? This glass. #DOLLARLIT #NeighborhoodDrink pic.twitter.com/ZnXNSYUO7p — Applebee's (@Applebees) June 1, 2018

"The DOLLAR L.I.T. is a fan favorite in our lineup of Neighborhood Drinks, and we're pumped for the summertime return of this great offer," says Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's, in a release.

The cost-conscious cocktail is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee's locations, including Beaver Falls, Butler, Cranberry, Gibsonia, Greensburg, McMurray, Monaca, Mt. Pleasant, Murrysville, North Huntingdon, Pittsburgh, Tarentum and Uniontown.

No surprise, the promotion is available to patrons age 21 and over only.

Details: applebees.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.