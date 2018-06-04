Starbucks CEO gets roasted just like his coffee beans following resignation announcement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

National news outlets are reporting that Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will step down later this month, and Schultz has also said he may consider running for the U.S. Presidency.

Luckily, Twitter Nation is on hand to roast the Starbucks executive and his decision just like the beans that go into a venti caramel macchiato with two pumps vanilla, one pump soy.

Let's just start off with one of the best and most topical cracks of them all:

Howard Schultz's opponents' names will be misspelled on the ballot — Kelsey L. Hayes (@kelseylh) June 4, 2018

The small-government crowd came out in full force:

'Retiring' Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says he's considering running for office. He'd be perfect for government - he is the king of long lines, slow service, and overcharging, sounds like Obamacare! — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) June 4, 2018

Some folks took the opportunity to remind the Twitterverse that they are still extremely unhappy with Schultz's tenure as owner of the former Seattle Supersonics NBA franchise:

Howard Schultz is leaving Starbucks. I know Sonics fans would love to congratulate him on all his success! Call 206 494 2595 NOW and leave Howard a message! Best ones make the air today and tomorrow with @JasonPuckett20 @gasman206 . Call NOW!! — Dave Softy Mahler (@Softykjr) June 4, 2018

No, seriously: Supersonics fans are GOIN' IN on Schultz:

HELLLLLL NO to Howard Schultz for president. pic.twitter.com/VGrInGfD5l — Anissa (@anissalouise5) June 4, 2018

BURN!

If Howard Schultz runs for President in 2020, then I think Vince McMahon of the WWE should too. We can keep the "rich businessmen with no policial experience who think they can be President" theme going. — Ryan Odom (@r_y_a_n_o) June 4, 2018

Latin AND coffee jokes? IT'S ALL TOO MUCH:

VENTI VIDI VICI: THE PRESIDENT HOWARD SCHULTZ STORY — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) June 4, 2018

And finally, a professional coffee-guzzler who knows exactly how we feel:

Howard Schultz 2020: Make America Pee Again. — Dragon Knuckles (@MilesPlentywood) June 4, 2018

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.