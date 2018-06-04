Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Starbucks CEO gets roasted just like his coffee beans following resignation announcement

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, June 4, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, Washington on March 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jason RedmondJASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
National news outlets are reporting that Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will step down later this month, and Schultz has also said he may consider running for the U.S. Presidency.

Luckily, Twitter Nation is on hand to roast the Starbucks executive and his decision just like the beans that go into a venti caramel macchiato with two pumps vanilla, one pump soy.

Let's just start off with one of the best and most topical cracks of them all:

The small-government crowd came out in full force:

Some folks took the opportunity to remind the Twitterverse that they are still extremely unhappy with Schultz's tenure as owner of the former Seattle Supersonics NBA franchise:

No, seriously: Supersonics fans are GOIN' IN on Schultz:

BURN!

Latin AND coffee jokes? IT'S ALL TOO MUCH:

And finally, a professional coffee-guzzler who knows exactly how we feel:

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

