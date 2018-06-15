Ligonier Country Market offering music, history lessons and a bunny hop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier Country Market is well into the swing of spring and heading toward summer season.

Several special entertainment and educational features are planned for this Saturday.

Stop by between 8 a.m. and noon to enjoy fresh produce, baked goods, handmade arts and crafts from specialty vendors and more.

Musical background for browsers on June 16 will be provided by Woods Rising .

A folk rock acoustic setup led by Derek Woods and Sara Rising, the group began in 2013, as a spin-off of the Derek Woods, a five-piece rock 'n' roll group fronted by Derek Woods.

Both musicians provide lead vocals, with backing by acoustic guitar and tambourine, showcasing original songs and putting their own twist on music of artists who inspire them.

Representatives of Historic Hanna's Town also will be on hand with colonial games and details about upcoming Frontier Court Reenactment Days on June 23-24.

Kids from the Westmoreland County Rabbit Club who have placed at the national competition will set up part of the course and lead the rabbits in hopping demonstrations. They'll have a petting station where kids can see some of the different breeds of bunnies and get answers to questions.

Adults can find brochures with recipes.

Visitors can meet the 2018 Pennsylvania Rabbit Breeders Association pre-junior showmanship champion, 2018 runner-up lady, 2018 runner-up princess, 2018 runner-up duchess, and fifth place queen.

In addition, children attending the market can visit the Market Sprouts tent, where local Girl Scout Cadette Troop 46422 will lead a rabbit-themed craft.

Details: ligoniercountrymarket.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.