Food & Drink

IHOb goes from pancakes to burgers. Customers flip out.

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, June 11, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Updated 4 hours ago

International House of Burgers (IHOb) > International House of Pancakes (IHOP).

That's all there is to it.

The pancake house/diner, which announced last week that it would be changing its name from IHOP to IHOb, finally unveiled what the "b" stands for — burgers.

The change celebrates the debut of the brand's new Ultimate Steakburgers, which come in seven different flavors and are available at the restaurants starting Monday. See all of them here .

"Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes was to change our name to IHOb," Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer for IHOb restaurants said in a statement. "We've pancaked pancakes for 60 years now so it's the perfect time to start burgerin' burgers, and we're kicking it off by flipping the 'p' in IHOP to a 'b' for burgers. And, when you try them, I think you'll agree with me that IHOb's new line of Ultimate Steakburgers are so good that I'd put them up against anyone's … just like our pancakes."

The pancake chain has been coy about whether the name flip is permanent, saying Monday that it was "for the time being." Pressed for details, the company would not give an end date for IHOb but referred to the "tongue-in-cheek name change" and said it was tied to the summer burger promotion.

Since the news broke last week, more than 30,000 people have speculated on what the name change could "b."

The company's Twitter handle as well as its website now boasts news of the name change, which some people are still "flipping" out about.

Other brands even got in on the action.

There are more than 1,750 IHOb restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Thailand, India and the Philippines.

It has three locations in the immediate Pittsburgh area. To find a location visit: https://www.ihop.com/en/locations

The Associated Press contributed. Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

