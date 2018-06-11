Kids' lemonade stand busted? Call Country Time for legal help

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Country Time is rolling out a new promotion that will help cover the legal fees for any lemonade stand that runs into trouble over permits or fines.

The company, owned by Kraft Heinz, launched Legal-Ade last week to help with lemonade stand issues while encouraging young entrepreneurs.

"Any child fined for running a lemonade stand without a permit can have his or her parent apply for reimbursement. To apply, simply upload the image of your child's permit or fine along with a description of what your lemonade stand means to your child, in his or her own words," the company said in a statement.

The Legal-Ade team will review the submissions and send out the cash help, up to $300. (Visit www.countrytimelegalade.com for more details.)

The company spoke to Fox Business and said that they were surprised to realize that lemonade stands get shut down.

"We recently came across a story of a kid getting her lemonade stand shut down for legal reasons, which had to be an urban myth. After looking into it and seeing even more instances, we realized these weren't myths, they were real stories," Adam Butler, general manager for beverage and nuts for Kraft Heinz, told Fox Business .

A family in Denver could apply. Over the Memorial Day weekend, three young brothers set up a lemonade stand across the street from their house which happened to be near an outdoor art show.

The police were called.

"The police officers came over and they said that because my boys and I did not have permits for a lemonade stand they shut us down and we had to stop immediately," mother Jennifer Knowles told The Denver Channel .

"My boys were crushed. They were devastated. And I can't believe that happened. I remember as a child I always had lemonade stands and never had to worry about being shut down by the police officers. I mean that's unheard of."

Knowles believes someone from the art show called police and complained.

Country Time has also starred a #SaveLemonadeStands hashtag on Twitter and is offering a coupon.