Enjoy ice cream on The Porch at Schenley and The Porch at Siena

Warm weather is the perfect time to sit on the porch and have a dish of refreshing ice cream.

That is the thinking behind the launch of the Chocolate Beehive flavor at The Porch at Schenley in Oakland and The Porch at Siena in the South Hills—both which have outside seating to enjoy the ice cream. It can be enjoyed indoors as well.

The restaurant has partnered with Millie's Homemade Ice Cream based in Homewood to develop an exclusive sweet treat.

The dessert, which will be available for a limited time, was introduced at a news conference on June 12 at The Porch Schenley, in Oakland which is home to several beehives on its rooftop that provide honey in both the spring and fall.

The Porch locations feature thoughtfully crafted seasonal food made with fresh ingredients from local partners and farms.

Chad Townsend, owner of Millie's, says he was excited to collaborate with The Porch locations and find a way to highlight the honey in the ice cream.

“I believe we came up with a big hit,” says Townsend.

The honey is being used in a variety of ways from drinks to appetizers to entrees and now for desserts. Past honey partnerships have included Wigle Whiskey for a honey-infused whiskey and East End Brewing for Honey Heather Ale.

The ice cream, which contains chocolate, black walnuts from Amish farms in Somerset, cardamom and vanilla, will be available at both locations, but in different configurations such as paired with a dark chocolate brownie or a slice of baklava.

Andrew “Red” Jacobson, executive chef, The Porch at Schenley concocted a walnut and pistachio baklava, citrus honey and the chocolate beehive ice cream while Kevin Hermann, executive chef, The Porch at Siena, Upper St. Clair fashioned a Chocolate Beehive sundae of the ice cream, a warm dark chocolate fudge brownie, bee pollen, chocolate mint and vanilla whipped cream. Hermann says he gets inspiration from the ingredients when creating a new dish whether it is an appetizer, side dish, entrée or dessert.

“We are super excited to work with Chad and Millie's ice cream to give our guests a delicious dessert,” says Hermann.

“Honey and ice cream are a natural combination,” says Jacobson. “Add chocolate and walnuts and you have a phenomenal dessert. I enjoy creating new items for our guests. They appreciate our down-to-earth approach.”

Randall Hall, owner of Beeboy Honey, who is the beekeeper supplying the honey used in the ice cream, says he enjoys the taste of the dessert, which he believes will be a popular menu item.

“Every day is a good day to have ice cream,” says Becky McArdle, manager of communications for Eat'n Park Hospitality Group which owns both restaurants. “But on an 80-degree day like (Tuesday) and with more hot days ahead, ice cream is the perfect summer treat.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.