Food & Drink

Here's how to score free food on Father's Day

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, June 15, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Suzy's Frozen Custard in Mt. Pleasant is offering a freebie to dads on Father's Day, June 17.
Score a free sandwich for dad on Father's Day when you take him to Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar for a meal.
Score a free sandwich for dad on Father's Day when you take him to Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar for a meal.
Eat'n Park Restaurants is offering all dads a free Smiley Cookie June 17.
Eat’n Park Restaurants is offering all dads a free Smiley Cookie June 17.
Eat’n Park Restaurants is offering all dads a free Smiley Cookie June 17.

Some dads may suspect they get a bit of a short shrift on Father's Day.

Instead of being taken out to dinner like moms, they may find themselves manning the grill — again.

Instead of flowers and expensive gifts, they may find themselves unwrapping yet another tie, soap on a rope or cheap cologne.

Not all dads, of course. Some are more than happy to get just the right char on their own steaks. And some may be content to play horse shoes or jump in the backyard pool with the kids, enjoying some rare time together.

But if dad — and his budget-minded family — enjoys an occasional freebie, there are a few to be found as we celebrate Father's Day on June 17.

Let's start with breakfast. BOGO is always good - maybe dad will enjoy a twofer at Bruegger's Bagels. And maybe he'll share.

Moving on to lunch Maybe your dad is a "sammy" kind of nosher? Primanti Bros. hasn't forgotten dear old dad on his special day.

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is offering a free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich to all dads on Father's Day, June 17, at all locations. The offer is valid for all fathers – as long as someone at the table makes a purchase of at least $3.99.

The offer will begin at 11 a.m. June 17 and is valid for dine-in purchases only, a release states.

Firehouse Subs also is giving dad - or anyone who wants to treat him - a discount.

Would your dad like someone else to make his dinner this year? Some Ruth's Chris Steak House locations will give dads a $25 dining card for celebrating with them. The Pittsburgh location is among those, a staff member says.

Texas de Brazil Steakhouse , with a location at Pittsburgh's Station Square, is offering a similar promotion. All dads who opt to dine there on Father's Day will receive a $20 gift certificate to use on a future occasion, its website states.

No celebratory day — or meal — is complete without dessert. So take dad out and satisfy his sweet tooth.

Does dad scream for ice cream? His is on the house at TCBY, with regional locations in Charleroi and Cranberry Township.

Dad also can score a free cone (with purchase) at Suzy's Frozen Custard in Mt. Pleasant.

And Eat' n Park has both a future discount deal and a free Smiley Cookie for dad.

Dig in, dads, and enjoy. Happy Father's Day.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

